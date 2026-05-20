Urgent Recall: This Popular Costco Patio Swing Could Collapse

Costco carries plenty of highly reviewed home items that are worth buying. However, if you purchased the Agio Menlo Woven Patio Swing from the company, you should know that 18,500 units have been urgently recalled for major safety concerns. This swing attaches to its metal frame via four "S" hooks, which have been reported to come apart while people are sitting on it, causing the whole swing to collapse. The resulting falls have caused at least eight injuries so far, and the official recall notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission states that there could be a potential risk of death to consumers.

The swing was a relatively new item to be sold at Costco, as it was only on the market (in both retail locations and online at Costco.com) from February to March of 2026. Consumers paid between $549 and $649 for their swing, and the model number is 1934256. You can also recognize the swing by its defining features: It's made from a black metal frame with a fabric canopy and a padded wicker seat, the entire frame is roughly 75 inches high, 71 inches wide, and 48 inches deep, and the seat is about 58 inches wide and 19 inches deep. If you aren't sure if you've purchased a recalled item, you can contact the distributor, World Bright International Limited, for more information about identifying your item.