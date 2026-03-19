What's New At Costco: 12 Home Finds Worth Checking Out In 2026
Costco might be best-known for its wide selection of food items that can be bought in bulk, but if you've only been shopping the warehouse retailer for baked goods and different cuts of meat, you're going to want to broaden your horizons. You can find so much more at your local Costco, including live and faux plants, outdoor lighting, mattresses, and various furniture pieces that can revamp your home. In fact, Costco is even a great place to buy major appliances like refrigerators, ranges, and washers and dryers thanks to the retail giant's predictable pricing and emphasis on value. So, if you're looking for pieces big or small to bring into your home in 2026, there are a number of new home arrivals to be found in Costco stores and on their website that are well worth checking out.
Whether you're searching for large items like a brand-new modular sofa or a complete dining set or you're interested in smaller accents like kitchen rugs and outdoor lighting, Costco offers a wide array of items for every room in your home. Popular picks often include weekly featured warehouse items, but new arrivals show up regularly, too. And so far this year, there are recently-added items that range from sectionals to illuminating lights at Costco that we think are well worth considering for decor or furniture needs throughout your home, based on their style, convenience, and positive reviewers' remarks and ratings.
Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi Figaro Runner Rug
If you need to add softness or warmth to a bare hallway or narrow space within your home, this option from Costco's "What's New" section, the Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi Figaro Runner Rug, will make a stylish, pretty statement. The result of a collaboration between two popular home brands, this piece features a vintage-inspired floral pattern that'll grab attention visually. The rug's polyester fibers offer durability, while its power-loomed nature makes those fibers feel nicely soft under bare feet. Plus, the low 0.24-inch pile height may help prevent crumbs and hair from getting lost in its fibers.
Seville Classics 2-tier Acacia Sliding Bin Organizer
Corral frequently-used items that might be cluttering countertops throughout your home with the Seville Classics 2-tier Acacia Sliding Bin Organizer. This 2026 Costco offering features two sliding drawers, each measuring 8 inches wide by 13.5 inches deep by 3.75 inches tall; dimensions that can hold spices and seasonings, skincare products, hair accessories, or even small kitchen gadgets. Reviewers love that it's sturdy and makes organizing easy, and it's earned 4.7 out of 5 stars for its performance in both bathrooms and kitchens.
Devgiri Mineral Spring Soft Grid Bath Rug
Finding an inviting, absorbent, and stylishly cool bath mat isn't always an easy task, but Costco shoppers have given the Mineral Spring Soft Grid Bath Rug by Devgiri 4.9 out of 5 stars. This recent product offer is made out of polyester that feels soft underfoot and absorbs post-shower water well. Plus, the mat is nicely sized at 24 by 36 inches and includes a grippy non-slip backing to prevent movement when stepped and walked on. Available in four color choices, this soft bath mat will fit with most bathroom aesthetics.
Orbit 3-piece Nozzle Set
A fresh addition ahead of spring, Costco's Orbit 3-piece Nozzle Set will help you keep your grass, blossoming flowers, and other garden blooms thriving by improving even the best garden hoses with new nozzles. Featuring two different nozzles — each of which has six spray patterns — and one telescoping wand that offers 19 to 24 inches of additional reach, the set has most of your watering needs covered. Reviewers have already given it 4.7 out of 5 stars, noting it's handy for reaching hanging plants and well-constructed with materials that feel durable.
Devgiri Exports Spring Hooked Accent Rug
You can bring the bright blooms and fresh fruit of the warmer months indoors with the Spring Hooked Accent Rugs by Devgiri Exports, a 2026 "What's New" addition to Costco's home products that works well in kitchens, entryways, and other areas of the home that might need a pop of color or style. These 22-inch-long by 38-inch-wide rugs are worth checking out because they come in fun patterns like bold bees, bright cherries, and colorful tulips. Plus, as reviewers mention, the memory foam hiding underneath this rug's surface makes it comfortable to stand on.
East & Vine Alena Fabric Power Reclining Sectional
Lean back, relax, and kick your feet up with the Alena Fabric Power Reclining Sectional, a recent sofa offer at Costco. It's not your average sectional sofa; equipped with three power recliners, it allows you to put your feet up on a footrest with the press of a button. Reviewers love how comfortable its feather-blend seat and back cushions are, and there are even built-in USB charging ports so you can charge your devices while lounging. Plus, the reversible seat cushions mean keeping your couch well-fluffed is easy with regular rotating.
LumiPur Essentials Flameless LED Candle Collection
You don't have to light actual flames to bring the soft light and ambiance of candles into any room of your home thanks to this newly-added Costco product: The LumiPur Essentials Flameless LED Candle Collection. It includes 16 candles — eight pillar candles ranging from 4 to 7 inches tall and eight taper candles that measure 1 inch wide by 9 inches tall — that are battery operated and can be controlled via two included remote controls. Made out of paraffin wax, they look and feel like the real thing even though they're battery-powered.
Artika Royce LED Wall Mirror
This year, you might want to check out Costco's selection of bathroom mirrors, because options like the Artika Royce LED Wall Mirror with Defogger can be the visually appealing upgrade you've been looking for. This new addition to the warehouse retailer, which measures 32 inches tall by 24 inches wide, features touch controls right on its glass surface and dimmable LED lighting you can customize for your needs. Plus, there are three preset light color temperature options and a built-in defogging function to make post-shower use easy.
Brentwood Originals Boucle Round Pouf
If you're seeking room accents that can be moved around as needed and repurposed as foot rests or extra seating, Costco's Boucle Round Pouf is a 2026 product you need to check out. Available in two colors — beige and gray, neutrals that'll suit most rooms — each pouf is filled with polystyrene beads and measures 23 inches around and 12 inches tall. As an added perk, the E-Z Care fabric cover should make maintenance and spot cleaning simple (as necessary with everyday-use items like this).
Raj Reversible Printed Accent Rug
An accent rug can change a room's feel, and one of Costco's new adds is a rug that's worth checking out. The Raj Reversible Printed Accent Rug is a reversible rug (obviously), making it two pieces in one, and you can flip it over when the mood strikes. Made out of soft but durable cotton, it measures 27 by 45 inches and features a pattern that's eye-catching yet neutral enough to use anywhere. Place it in your bedroom for extra softness underfoot, or use it as a rug to make your home office feel cozier.
Solar LED Revere Lantern
If you're in need of decor that'll also light up your space, check out this new Costco lighting. The Solar LED Revere Lantern is an accent piece that can deliver a soft, warm glow indoors or outdoors. Powered by a solar panel on top, this versatile lantern provides light via an Edison bulb and offers up to six hours of illumination when fully charged. And it's quite large, too, measuring 13.2 inches tall and 7.95 inches wide on all four sides, so it can cast a good amount of light wherever it's placed (though reviewers do note that it's heavy!).
Tresanti Charlie Rotating Vanity
Here's a new item at Costco that'll help you expand your home's storage and make organization easy. The Tresanti Charlie Rotating Vanity is slim but highly functional, thanks to its ability to rotate 180 degrees and a mix of fixed shelves to hold slim items, deep shelves for towels and linens, hooks for hanging jewelry or bags, and bar for sunglasses, towels, or other items. There's even a concealed storage area on this smartly designed vanity, offering you a wealth of options in a package that measures 65.2 inches tall and 19 inches wide.