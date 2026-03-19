What's New At Costco: 12 Home Finds Worth Checking Out In 2026

Costco might be best-known for its wide selection of food items that can be bought in bulk, but if you've only been shopping the warehouse retailer for baked goods and different cuts of meat, you're going to want to broaden your horizons. You can find so much more at your local Costco, including live and faux plants, outdoor lighting, mattresses, and various furniture pieces that can revamp your home. In fact, Costco is even a great place to buy major appliances like refrigerators, ranges, and washers and dryers thanks to the retail giant's predictable pricing and emphasis on value. So, if you're looking for pieces big or small to bring into your home in 2026, there are a number of new home arrivals to be found in Costco stores and on their website that are well worth checking out.

Whether you're searching for large items like a brand-new modular sofa or a complete dining set or you're interested in smaller accents like kitchen rugs and outdoor lighting, Costco offers a wide array of items for every room in your home. Popular picks often include weekly featured warehouse items, but new arrivals show up regularly, too. And so far this year, there are recently-added items that range from sectionals to illuminating lights at Costco that we think are well worth considering for decor or furniture needs throughout your home, based on their style, convenience, and positive reviewers' remarks and ratings.