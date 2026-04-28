Costco Has An Easy, Modern Solution To Upgrade A Boring Patio

The tiles are made of a wood plastic composite material, with a grooved surface that gives them some texture (both to increase slip resistance and visual appeal). Since the material consists of 55% wood fibers, it has some of the look of wood but none of the maintenance. According to Costco, no sanding, staining, or painting is needed, and the tiles are easy to keep clean since they're stain-, mold-, and mildew-resistant.

While this product only has a few reviews, most customers seem happy with their purchase. "I liked how easily I could try different arrangements before deciding on my preference," one 5-star reviewer says. "Easy to cut to fit perfectly and clicks together with ease. [The] best part is that you can remove it to clean or remove, remodel, or replace it down the line," another buyer adds. The ease with which you can install and adjust this flooring is one of the main draws of this product, apart from its stylish look.

A critical review notes that the pack doesn't come with finishing trim for exposed edges. The interlocking edges are subtle but can be noticeable depending on their positioning. For example, they can be quite visible if used along the front edge of stairs. If that's an issue, consider using IKEA decking tiles to upgrade your patio instead, since IKEA also sells sleek edging strips that match them.