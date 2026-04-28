Costco Has An Easy, Modern Solution To Upgrade A Boring Patio
Sunnier days mark the start of patio season, but you're less likely to sit outside if your space feels tired and drab. While adding decor and accessories is one way to make a worn-down patio feel cozier, sometimes, it's just not enough. In that case, it's time to bring it back to its bones: consider updating your patio flooring. Now, completely redoing your patio flooring can be a pricey endeavour, often costing hundreds or thousands of dollars, depending on the size of the space. The good news? Whether you're on a budget or you're a renter, Costco's Golden Select WPC Deck Tiles can come in handy.
At just $94.99, these deck tiles offer an affordable, DIY-friendly way to update the look of a patio. You can even use them for different patio layout ideas, such as delineating a seating area from the rest of a large concrete patio. The set includes 24 interlocking tiles, designed for even new DIYers to install over their current patio flooring. Each tile measures a little under 12 by 12 inches, so the pack comes with enough to cover around 23 square feet in total. As a plus, the wood-like slats are mounted on top of a plastic base that allows for drainage.
The pros and potential con of Costco's deck tiles
The tiles are made of a wood plastic composite material, with a grooved surface that gives them some texture (both to increase slip resistance and visual appeal). Since the material consists of 55% wood fibers, it has some of the look of wood but none of the maintenance. According to Costco, no sanding, staining, or painting is needed, and the tiles are easy to keep clean since they're stain-, mold-, and mildew-resistant.
While this product only has a few reviews, most customers seem happy with their purchase. "I liked how easily I could try different arrangements before deciding on my preference," one 5-star reviewer says. "Easy to cut to fit perfectly and clicks together with ease. [The] best part is that you can remove it to clean or remove, remodel, or replace it down the line," another buyer adds. The ease with which you can install and adjust this flooring is one of the main draws of this product, apart from its stylish look.
A critical review notes that the pack doesn't come with finishing trim for exposed edges. The interlocking edges are subtle but can be noticeable depending on their positioning. For example, they can be quite visible if used along the front edge of stairs. If that's an issue, consider using IKEA decking tiles to upgrade your patio instead, since IKEA also sells sleek edging strips that match them.