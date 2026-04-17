What To Do With A Worn-Down Patio This April For A Cozy Space To Enjoy All Summer

Next, think about how you want to use your outdoor space and how much effort you can put into maintaining it. If you want to entertain guests, adding a dining table and plenty of chairs is the way to go. If you'd rather have a spot to kick back with a good book, scope out a comfy lounger or two. Add some real plants, or go the artificial route if you know you won't be around much to water them.

Accessories will add the wow factor and make the patio feel more welcoming and cozy. String lights and table lamps let you relax outdoors after sundown. Potted herbs and flowers add not only color, but also give your space an appealing aroma. A large umbrella will block the sun's rays on the hottest and brightest days, and a fan will keep you cool and keep those pesky mosquitoes away.

If you've got an eyesore downspout next to your patio, consider installing a rain barrel, as this will look a lot more attractive. While big, plastic drums are common, prettier options exist too — such as the Good Ideas Savannah Eco Elevated Garden Rain Saver, which has a planter built into the top. Alternatively, arrange a collection of container plants in various sizes around the rain barrel to conceal it and brighten the patio space at the same time.