What To Do With A Worn-Down Patio This April For A Cozy Space To Enjoy All Summer
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A great backyard patio extends the usable space in your home, giving you a place to lounge or eat on beautiful summer days. But it could be that your patio is seeming a little worse for wear, with its concrete base worn down and the furniture looking tired. Maybe the decor has been there since you bought your home and is in sore need of an update. Luckily, if you want to refresh your patio, there are a few things you can do this April.
To begin with, you may want to rejuvenate the patio area itself. Remove any furniture or decor that's seen better days, compost or discard dead container plants, and use a pressure washer to deep clean the surfaces. Apply a nontoxic, water-based acrylic stain to the concrete to protect it and give it some pep. Acrylic stains are available in a wide range of colors and are generally more user friendly than other stain types. A stencil, such as this Large Stone Pattern Stencil, allows you to add some visual interest directly to the patio floor. Other options for covering up a concrete patio include adding an outdoor rug or installing pavers.
How to upgrade your patio for summer
Next, think about how you want to use your outdoor space and how much effort you can put into maintaining it. If you want to entertain guests, adding a dining table and plenty of chairs is the way to go. If you'd rather have a spot to kick back with a good book, scope out a comfy lounger or two. Add some real plants, or go the artificial route if you know you won't be around much to water them.
Accessories will add the wow factor and make the patio feel more welcoming and cozy. String lights and table lamps let you relax outdoors after sundown. Potted herbs and flowers add not only color, but also give your space an appealing aroma. A large umbrella will block the sun's rays on the hottest and brightest days, and a fan will keep you cool and keep those pesky mosquitoes away.
If you've got an eyesore downspout next to your patio, consider installing a rain barrel, as this will look a lot more attractive. While big, plastic drums are common, prettier options exist too — such as the Good Ideas Savannah Eco Elevated Garden Rain Saver, which has a planter built into the top. Alternatively, arrange a collection of container plants in various sizes around the rain barrel to conceal it and brighten the patio space at the same time.