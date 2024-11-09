Use IKEA Decking Tiles To Give Your Patio Space A Stylish DIY Upgrade

When it comes to decorating outdoors, it's common to feel like you have to choose between style or durability. The good news is you don't always have to pick one when taking on a patio makeover for your outdoor space. If you are looking to upgrade your patio, you don't need to invest in permanent flooring to get a new look. Instead, you can opt for a much more budget- and DIY-friendly option — IKEA RUNNEN decking tiles. TikTok user @leelly6436 covered their patio with the tiles in a solo DIY, demonstrating just how quick and easy the project can be. The results are worth it.

These tiles come in a set that covers 9 square feet, and prices span between $20 to $60 per pack depending on the material (the most affordable is the beige or gray planked style). The tiles can be easily locked together and also allow for drainage through the open slats. All colors and materials of the RUNNEN tiles are compatible with the MÄLLSTEN tiles, which can add a patterned flair if you desire it. Since all you need to do to install these tiles is to place them down and lock them in, they are also a great option for renters or anyone who's not ready to commit to something more permanent. Plus, if you are flooring a screened-in porch or sunroom, the textile option is great for making a cozy outdoor space year-round.