Use IKEA Decking Tiles To Give Your Patio Space A Stylish DIY Upgrade
When it comes to decorating outdoors, it's common to feel like you have to choose between style or durability. The good news is you don't always have to pick one when taking on a patio makeover for your outdoor space. If you are looking to upgrade your patio, you don't need to invest in permanent flooring to get a new look. Instead, you can opt for a much more budget- and DIY-friendly option — IKEA RUNNEN decking tiles. TikTok user @leelly6436 covered their patio with the tiles in a solo DIY, demonstrating just how quick and easy the project can be. The results are worth it.
These tiles come in a set that covers 9 square feet, and prices span between $20 to $60 per pack depending on the material (the most affordable is the beige or gray planked style). The tiles can be easily locked together and also allow for drainage through the open slats. All colors and materials of the RUNNEN tiles are compatible with the MÄLLSTEN tiles, which can add a patterned flair if you desire it. Since all you need to do to install these tiles is to place them down and lock them in, they are also a great option for renters or anyone who's not ready to commit to something more permanent. Plus, if you are flooring a screened-in porch or sunroom, the textile option is great for making a cozy outdoor space year-round.
Making the most of your patio floor upgrade
If you want to try out this hack for yourself, following in the footsteps of this fellow DIY-loving TikToker is a good place to start. Begin by cleaning out the area you plan to cover. Not only do you want to move items out of the way, but also take the time to clean and sweep the area so that you are starting on a dirt-free surface. Next, begin to lay down your squares. She chose to use a combination of the gray and turf squares. It's a good idea to measure beforehand to make sure that you will have enough squares to cover the whole area. When you are lay down the tiles, they should be straight, secure, and flush.
When your floor is completely installed, then you can get to the fun part. While you can always use furniture that you already have, it's also a great opportunity to upgrade the whole space and turn your small backyard into a charming oasis. One of the most practical additions is a patio set, whether that is a small table and chairs or a more relaxed cushioned outdoor sofa. Adding in some plants can also make it feel relaxing and inviting. You can either do a collection of pots, or if you are trying to make the most of your space, a raised wooden garden planter that you can fill with gorgeous flowers.