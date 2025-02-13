Win The Ultimate Wellness, Relaxation, And Luxury Gift Bundle In Hunker's Valentine's Day Giveaway
To celebrate the day of love, Hunker and House Digest are hosting a Valentine's Day giveaway centered all around elevating the health, aesthetics, and comfort of your home for yourself and your loved ones. One lucky winner will walk away with a self-care prize bundle valued at over $1300 — sure beats flowers and chocolates! Packed with goodies kindly provided by two incredible companies, Airthings and Cariloha, this giveaway bundle is all about wellness, relaxation, comfort, and indulgent luxury, making it the ultimate Valentine's gift to yourself and your family.
Airthings knows love is only one of many things floating around in the air this Valentine's Day, so they have included their amazing Essential House Kit for ultimate control over purifying and monitoring your indoor air quality. Once you have taken a wonderful breath of fresh, clean air, it's time to relax in style: Cariloha is bringing the luxury and serenity of an island vacation right to your home with an assortment of their soft and sustainable sheets, towels, and robes. All put together, this giveaway bundle is the perfect way to take an amazing deep breath and pamper yourself this Valentine's Day.
Airthings Essential House Kit helps remove all but love from this Valentine's Day
This Valentine's Day, love is in the air, but unfortunately so are many harmful pollutants, allergens, and icky chemicals you certainly do not want to be breathing in. Thankfully, Airthings, a company devoted to empowering families to take control of their air quality and breathe better, is giving away their Essential House Kit to one lucky winner. This bundle, which retails for $698.99, includes the Renew Air Purifier and the company's flagship product, View Plus Air Quality Monitor, so homeowners can both purify and carefully monitor their indoor air quality with ease.
Beautifully designed in Norway with a minimalist modern silhouette, the Renew Air Purifier removes up to 99.97% of fine particles in your home's air. The ultra-quiet unit uses a four-step filtering system to purify your air that includes two washable, reusable filters and two replaceable filters, an activated charcoal filter for removing VOCs and a HEPA-13 particle filter. The Renew, which is easily controllable from anywhere with the Airthings app, has three modes for optimum control and peace of mind: boost (for cleaning air quickly), silent (ideal for sleeping), and auto (let the smart device do its thing).
The View Plus Air Quality Monitor is equipped with seven sensors to test your home's air quality for levels of radon, particulate matter (PM 2.5), Carbon Dioxide (CO2), airborne chemicals (VOCs), air pressure, humidity, and temperature. With integrations like IFTTT, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, the View Plus levels up your smart home capabilities so you can rest easy knowing the control of your home's air quality is right at hand.
Cariloha's Resort Bedding & Bath Bundle with Spa Robes bring island vacation vibes to your home
What could be better this Valentine's Day than bringing the luxury and relaxation of an incredible island vacation right into your home? Cariloha, an island-born brand committed to using sustainable, Earth-friendly materials for their luxury products, is kindly gifting the giveaway winner a staycation bundle of bedding, towels, and robes valued at $623. The prize pack includes the Resort Bedding & Bath Bundle, made up of one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, two pillowcases, two regular towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths, as well as two premium Spa Robes for ultimate comfort and style.
All sheets and towels in the Cariloha Resort Bedding & Bath Bundle, which retails for $383, are made with exceptionally soft bamboo-viscose fabric with innate odor and allergy-resistant properties for ultimate freshness, as well as moisture-wicking capabilities that keep you three degrees cooler than cotton. The bamboo used to create these luxury goods is one of the most renewable resources on Earth, making your new soft sheets (eight available colors) and ultra-plush towels (seven available colors) a wonderfully sustainable and planet-friendly choice. A win for Earth, and a win for you.
In addition to the sumptuous sheets and towels, Cariloha is including two of their premium Spa Robes in the giveaway prize, retailing for $240. Available in two colors and sizes, these lavish machine-washable bath robes feature a gorgeous shawl collar, two large pockets, and a tie belt, as well as an elegant, silky soft sateen outer layer with a decadently plush interior to deliver on both aesthetics and coziness. Made with the same sustainable bamboo-viscose fabrics as the sheets and towels, the Spa Robes will have you living in the lap of luxury while simultaneously going green.