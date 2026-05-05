Habits Of People Who Always Have An Amazing-Smelling Home

You might go nose blind to the smells in your own home, but you notice the smells right away when you visit someone else. Sometimes, it's obvious that those homeowners have similarly gone nose blind to common lingering household odors, like wet dog fur, trash, or damp clothes. Other homes, meanwhile, smell so good that they make you feel like you just stepped into a luxury spa.

We're not talking about the fake air freshener smell that masks odors and leaves you gasping for air (not-so-fun fact: those air fresheners often contain VOCs, which are irritating and potentially harmful to your health). We mean those homes that truly smell fresh, clean, and inviting — and it's even better if they have a natural scent, whether that's a tropical coconut vibe with hints of warm vanilla or a bright, uplifting citrus floral. The truth is, there's a lot that goes into making your house smell good, from cleaning properly and controlling common odor sources to ventilating the home and using odor absorbers for smells that are unavoidable.

Fortunately, it doesn't have to be a guessing game. It's a matter of forming regular habits to eliminate odors and naturally scenting the air, if you want. Bonus: Some of the methods, particularly increased ventilation, can also help lower the VOCs in the air, so your home might smell better and be healthier.