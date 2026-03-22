Stop Shoe Piles At The Door: This Idea Keeps Footwear Neat & Out Of Your Entryway

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Leaving your shoes next to your front door when you enter your home is one of the fastest ways to create clutter in your entryway. You can certainly assemble a basic shoe rack or declutter and organize every shoe in your entryway with a storage bench to curb the chaos. However, these sorts of solutions only offer a limited amount of space for footwear. What should you do if you and your family have far more shoes than will ever fit in your entryway? The answer is to forgo keeping your sneakers and heels near your door and set up a garage shoe wall instead with the help of some wall-mounted wire shelving. If you drive to get to most places, your shoe wall will be right next to the most commonly-used entry and exit path of your house, and right beside your car.

One of the main reasons why you'll want to employ wire shelving for assembling a garage shoe wall is the scalability it unlocks. Products such as Rubbermaid Configurations Custom Closet Kit allow you to alter the size and height of your shelves with ease thanks to their vertical brackets. The shelf on which you store boots can be taller than the one on which you're keeping sandals, and your shoe wall won't take up any unnecessary garage space, which is of course handy for keeping other items in the area organized. Stashing shoes in the garage may also help reduce the amount of dirt that gets tracked into your house, which will in turn make it easier to clean and restore shine to hardwood floors.