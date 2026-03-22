Stop Shoe Piles At The Door: This Idea Keeps Footwear Neat & Out Of Your Entryway
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Leaving your shoes next to your front door when you enter your home is one of the fastest ways to create clutter in your entryway. You can certainly assemble a basic shoe rack or declutter and organize every shoe in your entryway with a storage bench to curb the chaos. However, these sorts of solutions only offer a limited amount of space for footwear. What should you do if you and your family have far more shoes than will ever fit in your entryway? The answer is to forgo keeping your sneakers and heels near your door and set up a garage shoe wall instead with the help of some wall-mounted wire shelving. If you drive to get to most places, your shoe wall will be right next to the most commonly-used entry and exit path of your house, and right beside your car.
One of the main reasons why you'll want to employ wire shelving for assembling a garage shoe wall is the scalability it unlocks. Products such as Rubbermaid Configurations Custom Closet Kit allow you to alter the size and height of your shelves with ease thanks to their vertical brackets. The shelf on which you store boots can be taller than the one on which you're keeping sandals, and your shoe wall won't take up any unnecessary garage space, which is of course handy for keeping other items in the area organized. Stashing shoes in the garage may also help reduce the amount of dirt that gets tracked into your house, which will in turn make it easier to clean and restore shine to hardwood floors.
Assembling and customizing a garage shoe wall
Before you purchase wire shoe shelves for your garage, locate where your wall studs are and measure the distance between them. There are a few easy ways to find a stud without a stud finder, if you're lacking the appropriate tool. Finding your studs will help you determine where to attach your shelf brackets to the wall for the best hold; it will also aid you in deciding what size shelves best suit your space. For shelf track screw holes that don't align with a stud and instead meet drywall, use toggle bolts or drywall anchors. Remember to stack levels of shelves on top of one another to maximize vertical space and take advantage of high ceilings before stretching your shelving configuration sideways. That way, you'll still have lots of space on your garage wall for things like large tools, yard equipment, and bike parts.
Want to upgrade the visual aesthetics and functionality of your new shoe wall? Consider picking up a set of baskets or Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes for your shelves. You can use these patterned or colored items to group sets of shoes, or for winter accessories that you'd typically store in your entryway, such as hats, gloves, and scarves. Beneath your shelves, you could also put down a rubber boot mat for catching water and other debris that comes off shoes worn in the snow or rain. A chair next to your shoe wall might also be convenient, if you have room for it, since it gives you a place to sit while you put on your footwear.