Clean And Restore Shine To Hardwood Floors With A DIY Remedy From Your Kitchen

We all want our hardwood floors to shine – especially given how much they cost — and that means cleaning them is a must. Because as durable and beautiful as they are, hardwood floors will discolor and lose their luster pretty quickly if you clean them incorrectly. But what's the right product to use?

Well, it turns out you can skip the usual cleaning chemicals and instead opt for a highly recommended floor cleaning product straight from your pantry — black tea. Yep, the stuff you drink. It cleans floors (and other things as well). Black tea is only slightly acidic, with a PH level that ranges from around 4.9 to 5.5, classifying it as mildly so. It includes naturally occurring tannins, which are responsible for the dark color of brewed black tea.

So, let's look into how black tea can restore a lovely shine to your hardwood floors. Before we get to brewing and mopping, though, do note that anytime you mop a hardwood floor you never want to drown it in water — too much water is bad for hardwood floors, as it will cause them to swell – and for safety's sake, only use your black tea on a small, hidden area of the floor before you bathe the floor in it, just to verify that it's compatible with the wood's finish and any other products that might have been applied to the flooring over the years. Got all that down? Okay, let's go.