Declutter And Organize Every Shoe In Your Entryway With This DIY Storage Fix

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Piles of shoes by the entryway can be really bothersome, especially on snowy or rainy days when everyone has to remove their shoes before coming inside. If you've had enough of the annoyance (and you have some basic woodworking skills), solve the clutter problem with an easy project that will not only keep your shoes organized but also provide you with a place to sit while you take them on and off. Making an entryway bench with shoe storage shelves underneath, as outlined by TikTok creator @thesassybarn, doesn't have to call for expensive materials. In fact, the finished product will be more charming if you use leftover wood and spend a little extra time sanding it to a smooth finish. If you have to buy new wood, you might even consider salvaged or reclaimed wood to get an old-timey, rustic look.

If you're into woodworking, you probably already have most of the tools you'll need for this DIY, except for one — a biscuit joiner (or plate joiner). Biscuits are football-shaped splines for connecting edge-joined boards. You'll use them to help align boards when joined lengthwise to make a bench top, and the joiner is the tool that bores the mortices for them. A low-cost option like the WEN 8.5-Amp Plate and Biscuit Joiner (retailing at $59.99) is practical for occasional builds like this, and it comes with all the biscuits you'll need for your shoe storage bench. Besides that, you'll just need a miter or circular saw to cut your boards, a sander, a drill, bar clamps, and a Kreg pocket hole jig to drive hidden screws into the legs to secure them to the bench top. Optionally, you can get wood stain or varnish to finish the entryway bench once you've completed the assembly.