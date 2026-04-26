Putting A Jar Of Coffee Grounds In The Kitchen: Why It Works & Why People Are Doing It

While the majority of coffee grounds will go towards making steaming mugs of the caffeinated liquid that helps millions of people start their mornings, there are many other genius ways to use them in your home. One such way is to take fresh coffee grounds, put them in a jar or bowl, and leave it open in the kitchen. Why people do this, and the science behind why it works, is actually a lot simpler than you might think. There are many different solutions that you can use to get cooking smells out of your home, but using coffee grounds has to be one of the easiest and most effective.

As one Redditor on the Life Hacks board put it: "All one has to do is put a tablespoon or two in a little cup, and set it out somewhere in their bedroom, kitchen, or bathroom (etc.) and they will notice immediately that it can eliminate some seriously funky smells." While it doesn't take a lot of coffee to start the work, you may find it necessary to increase the amount of grounds depending on how pervasive the smell is. If you want to try this hack, a simple cheap can of pre-ground Folgers or supermarket brand coffee will work. If all you have is whole bean coffee, grind them before placing them in the jar. With luck, you should notice a decrease in smells in your kitchen — besides that of the freshly-ground coffee.