Genius Ways To Reuse Old Coffee Grounds In Your Home Instead Of Tossing Them

Brewing coffee is an important part of daily life for many people in the U.S. You might even consider yourself among the 154 million adults who drink coffee on a regular basis, as estimated by The Journal of Nutrition. The daily ritual is among the many reasons you may even be wanting to create an ultimate coffee station in your kitchen. As coffee consumption doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon, many people are looking for ways to make their daily ritual more sustainable. You may have, for example, ditched plastic single-use cups for ground coffee. However, even ground coffee can build up in landfills over time and emit harmful methane gasses.

Instead of feeling wasteful each time you dispose of coffee grounds, though, there may be ways you can repurpose brewed coffee grounds into multiple household uses. Not only is this arguably a more environmentally friendly solution, but some of the ways you can reuse old coffee grounds may even help you save money in the long run. Before employing any of these tricks in your home, it's important that all used grounds are completely dry. This will help the grounds be more efficient while also preventing mold.