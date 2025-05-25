Grow A Thriving Green Lawn With A Natural Fertilizer From Your Kitchen

If you want to use coffee grounds to improve your lawn, learn how to compost. Professor Linda Chalker-Scott of Washington State University recommends that coffee grounds should make up no more than 20% of your compost. Over time, composting leaches the toxins out of coffee grounds while releasing its nutrients. Those nutrients attract soil fungi and microorganisms that can benefit the growth of your lawn. Once it's properly composted, you can mix it into your soil when you are starting a new lawn, or spread it over your existing lawn during the winter and let it work its way into the soil.

Beyond adding nutrients to your soil, composted coffee grounds can help you maintain the appropriate amount of soil moisture for growing a healthy lawn. Frequent watering is key to new lawns, but over-watering can drown your grass seed and rot its roots. Composted coffee grounds can improve your soil structure by adding pockets of air to allow for better drainage of clay soil and better water retention of sandy soil.

What composted coffee grounds probably won't do, however, is make your soil more acidic, contrary to some advice you can read online. The bitter-tasting acid in coffee ends up in your cup after brewing, not in the grounds. The pH of spent grounds is relatively neutral.