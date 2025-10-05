Put Coffee Grounds In Your Fridge — Here's Why It's A Game-Changer
We've all been there: You open your fridge and are hit with an unpleasant stench coming from somewhere inside. The answer to your odiferous problem may be closer than you think. Think about the nutty aroma that permeates the air when you brew a fresh pot of coffee and how it wipes away any other unwelcomed scent in the home. It is for this reason that many repurpose their used coffee grounds into a simple DIY deodorizer, including removing foul odors in the fridge. It's one of the most genius ways to reuse old coffee grounds in your home instead of tossing them in the compost or trash.
It's all thanks to the nitrogen in caffeine, a main component in coffee. Nitrogen works by absorbing sulfur, a compound responsible for many smelly odors. Moreover, coffee grounds have a porous texture, which can further absorb unpleasant smells. This is why leftover coffee grounds can make your home smell amazing. But don't be so quick to place wet coffee grounds in your fridge and call it a day. There's a right and wrong way to use this hack, so you'll want to follow certain steps.
How to use coffee grounds to deodorize smelly fridge
The first step is to dry out your used coffee grounds. Otherwise, if you put coffee grounds in the fridge while they're still wet, they'll develop mold. Line a small baking sheet, plate, or other shallow container with a paper towel, then sprinkle the coffee grounds on top. Once they're dry, transfer them to a small jar or bowl and set the container in the fridge. Place it in the back, if possible, so it won't be knocked over. You'll also want to replace the coffee grounds every two or three weeks, though you can switch them out more often if your fridge is extra smelly.
For extra deodorizing power, add salt to the dry coffee grounds. Salt can absorb moisture, which often contributes to unpleasant odors. Another option is to soak a cotton swab in vanilla extract and add it to the baking sheet or plate with the coffee grounds. The aroma will pair well with the coffee, helping your fridge smell even better. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service recommends keeping your refrigerator door shut for 24 hours after placing the coffee grounds in it.
If you're concerned about the coffee grounds spilling in your fridge, cover the top of the container with aluminum foil and pierce a few holes with a fork. This will keep the coffee grounds contained while allowing them to absorb moisture. You can also use a shallow Mason jar with a two-piece lid and ring. Replace the lid with a scrap of wide mesh fabric or a paper circle with pierced holes, and you've got yourself a refillable deodorizer. While this trick will help, it's still a good idea to clean your refrigerator regularly (about once a week) to further control and eliminate odors.