Don't Toss Leftover Coffee Grounds — Use This Trick To Make Your Home Smell Amazing

First, you'll need candle wax, like Soy Wax Flakes from Michaels. If the wax product of your choice includes microwave instructions, you can follow those steps to melt the wax in the microwave. Otherwise, the safest method is to make a double boiler on the stovetop. You will need to fill a small, deep pot with some water, then place a stainless steel or glass bowl on top. The bowl should be big enough so it rests on top, but the bottom shouldn't touch the water. Add the wax to the bowl and heat over medium-low heat until it has completely melted. Mix in the coffee grounds and carefully pour the mixture into a heat-safe glass, metal, or ceramic vessel (like an old coffee mug!). Then add a new wick to the center. Once the wax has hardened, your candle is ready to use.

While it may seem cute to add roasted or dried coffee beans as an accessory to your project, they are considered flammable, which could be a safety hazard. Instead, consider using silicone bean molds like these ones from Amazon with leftover wax to create the look of coffee beans in a safe way. For another cute add-on, check out this silicone wax mold for ice cream. Take some unscented wax, add a little vanilla to it, and you have a wax whipped topping for your candle.

Worth noting, if you have leftover wax from used unscented candles, you can combine it with store-bought wax. Just be sure they're the same type of wax, as different kinds melt at different rates. You'll also want to be mindful if you choose to use wax from leftover scented candles, as not all aromas work well with coffee. Some good combinations to consider are cinnamon, vanilla, or sandalwood. As for the wicks? Use multiple wicks, such as Pre-Waxed Wicks & Clips from Michaels, if you're making a large candle. Finally, use caution when pouring the hot wax into your container. Though it's possible to remove candle wax from just about everything, it can still splash around when it's hot.