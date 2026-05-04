IKEA Has A Versatile Solution To Free Up Countertop Space In Small Kitchens
Creativity abounds in the kitchen, whether you're testing out a new recipe or simply gathering important ingredients for the week ahead. Chopping, mixing, and sautéing are but a few tasks that become difficult in tight quarters when appliances — as necessary as they might be — take up coveted real estate on the countertop. If you need a place to prep but don't want to move your equipment every time you reach for the cutting board, you'll need to rethink those small kitchen storage ideas — and fortunately, IKEA has swooped in to assist.
The KUNGSFORS Wall Storage, praised for its versatility and durability, clocks in at $224, but its features make the price tag worthwhile. Comprised of shelves, a wall rack, and a magnetic knife rack, this all-in-one commodity feels like something out of a professional kitchen, likely why it earned an average rating of 4.8 stars from customers. For those who want to relocate toasters, blenders, and beyond, KUNGSFORS frees up counter space and uses vertical space instead. Plus, you can mix and match additional features from the line, should you want to customize your unit. Keep in mind, the unit's capacity isn't revealed on the website, but product specifications from additional sources indicate that each shelf can hold roughly 49 pounds.
How to assemble and style your KUNGSFORS wall unit
Ideal for maximizing a small kitchen, this ready-made space-saver does have its downfall: assembly. Screws and plugs (not included) are necessary to anchor the piece to the wall, as KUNGSFORS can be a falling hazard. There are multiple components — the suspension rail, shelves, a wall rack, and a magnetic knife rack — that you'll assemble piece by piece, starting with the suspension rail.
First, measure the space, mark the appropriate dimensions with a pencil, and then level the suspension racks before fastening them to the wall. The shelves will require a clamp, screws, and metal mounting brackets to secure, similarly to the wall rack. Meanwhile, the magnetic knife rack requires two types of screws and an L-shaped bracket. Step-by-step instructions are available online, and IKEA offers assembly services from $52, should you need some assistance.
Once you have the KUNGSFORS unit set up and appliances in place, zhuzh it up with personal touches. Cute baskets for accessories, colorful dish towels, and oven mitts with fun prints are perfect accents. Grab matching containers for food storage and show off your best dishware on one of the shelves. Additionally, keep things unified. For example, if you purchased KUNGSFORS to rid your countertop of the coffeemaker, you might as well use it to store coffee mugs, pods, and other java accessories to streamline your system.