IKEA Has A Versatile Solution To Free Up Countertop Space In Small Kitchens

Creativity abounds in the kitchen, whether you're testing out a new recipe or simply gathering important ingredients for the week ahead. Chopping, mixing, and sautéing are but a few tasks that become difficult in tight quarters when appliances — as necessary as they might be — take up coveted real estate on the countertop. If you need a place to prep but don't want to move your equipment every time you reach for the cutting board, you'll need to rethink those small kitchen storage ideas — and fortunately, IKEA has swooped in to assist.

The KUNGSFORS Wall Storage, praised for its versatility and durability, clocks in at $224, but its features make the price tag worthwhile. Comprised of shelves, a wall rack, and a magnetic knife rack, this all-in-one commodity feels like something out of a professional kitchen, likely why it earned an average rating of 4.8 stars from customers. For those who want to relocate toasters, blenders, and beyond, KUNGSFORS frees up counter space and uses vertical space instead. Plus, you can mix and match additional features from the line, should you want to customize your unit. Keep in mind, the unit's capacity isn't revealed on the website, but product specifications from additional sources indicate that each shelf can hold roughly 49 pounds.