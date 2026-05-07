How Martha Stewart Maximizes Storage Space In Awkward Corner Cabinets

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When it comes to kitchen cabinets, those nestled into corners are among the most awkward to use. Notorious for being hard to reach into, they can feel like voids where items go to be forgotten. Luckily, Martha Stewart, guru of all things kitchen and home, has a solution to this problem. In a YouTube video on her channel, she shows one fix for corner cabinets: Lazy Susans. She noted that this add-in is "something I just love and could not live without."

"This Lazy Susan makes the most of any corner cabinet," she shared. "It's just an incredible way to maximize your space. The more organized your kitchen is, the more you will enjoy everything you do there." Using Lazy Susans is a common kitchen storage idea to free up space and improve organization. However, some people don't know that you can get purpose-built products for your corner kitchen cabinets. These install inside the cabinet, often replacing the shelves, but not always. They usually offer two levels, each with a rotating tray or shelf that provides smarter storage for the corner configuration. They help you access items by rotating them into view, so you don't need to take everything out to reach items in the back. A variety of products are available exactly for this purpose. While you're considering your options, learn about the history of the Lazy Susan to understand this now-common household item.

The Rev-A-Shelf 2 Tier Pie-Cut Lazy Susan is a simple and highly rated example of a corner cabinet Lazy Susan. It's a kidney-shaped model and has a cut-out section in the front that allows the corner cabinet doors to close. If you can't remove shelves, it is possible to find similar renter-friendly products, like the Rev-A-Shelf Single Kidney 28-inch Lazy Susan Organizer, which sits on an existing shelf.