Martha Stewart's Top Countertop Organizing Tips For A Clutter-Free Kitchen

The kitchen is one of the most used spaces in the home. We seem to be constantly cooking and cleaning up, making it easy for the countertops to become overwhelmed with clutter. If you're sick of kitchen countertop clutter and ready for a change, Martha Stewart has given great advice about keeping this vital space organized and functional. In her book, "Martha Stewart's Organizing," she gives tons of advice on how to keep a clutter-free home.

Some of those helpful tips for countertops were shared on Stewart's website. "Keep counters clear," she wrote. "Resist the urge to let stuff pile up on every surface." She also advises dedicating a little time in the morning or evening to straighten up surfaces like coffee tables, counters, and end tables to get ahead of the clutter.

She also recommends utilizing cute storage containers, such as decorative baskets or bins, and vertical solutions like pegs or hooks. That way, each item has a designated space. By adding more spots for storage in your kitchen, you can keep those items off your counters. Not only will you be able to keep your kitchen tidy with this countertop hack, but all your kitchen essentials will be organized and easy to find while you're cooking.