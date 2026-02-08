Martha Stewart's Top Countertop Organizing Tips For A Clutter-Free Kitchen
The kitchen is one of the most used spaces in the home. We seem to be constantly cooking and cleaning up, making it easy for the countertops to become overwhelmed with clutter. If you're sick of kitchen countertop clutter and ready for a change, Martha Stewart has given great advice about keeping this vital space organized and functional. In her book, "Martha Stewart's Organizing," she gives tons of advice on how to keep a clutter-free home.
Some of those helpful tips for countertops were shared on Stewart's website. "Keep counters clear," she wrote. "Resist the urge to let stuff pile up on every surface." She also advises dedicating a little time in the morning or evening to straighten up surfaces like coffee tables, counters, and end tables to get ahead of the clutter.
She also recommends utilizing cute storage containers, such as decorative baskets or bins, and vertical solutions like pegs or hooks. That way, each item has a designated space. By adding more spots for storage in your kitchen, you can keep those items off your counters. Not only will you be able to keep your kitchen tidy with this countertop hack, but all your kitchen essentials will be organized and easy to find while you're cooking.
Tips from Martha Stewart for organized countertops and a clutter-free kitchen
One strategy you can use to organize things that do stay on your counter is to store various items in glass jars or crocks. As Martha Stewart explained on the "Today Show," "I like everything at eye level and everything reachable so my whisks are in one crock, my wooden spoons are in another and rubber scrapers are in another." When you don't have enough space for your spatulas and large spoons to be stashed away in drawers, this is a great way to prevent your counter from looking messy and keep the utensils from getting jumbled together and unorganized.
For those with very limited room for storage, Stewart has a small kitchen organization idea to maximize tiny spaces. In an Ask Martha YouTube video, she suggested adding a shelf below the cupboards to make more room for clear counters. "In a small kitchen, countertop space is very limited. Adding a shelf takes items off the counter and puts them up here," Stewart said. Rather than installing a shelf at the typical 18 inches above the counter, she recommends placing it higher, at 22 inches. This gives you more room while you're washing dishes at the sink or prepping food at the counter, all while keeping items like spices nearby yet neatly tucked away.