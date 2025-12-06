Sick Of Kitchen Countertop Clutter? This Easy Dollar Tree Hack Clears Up Your Space
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are lots of ways to unclutter your kitchen with Dollar Tree supplies you've repurposed in a clever manner. If you have a countertop or island that's prone to disorder, a couple of cake pans, a candleholder, and a bottle of super-strong glue can help solve the problem. These items are easy to turn into a two-tiered storage solution that organizes small items while freeing up space for chopping vegetables, kneading bread, drying dishes, and other activities your kitchen is designed to facilitate. Plus, looking at an uncluttered surface is likely to bring a little more calm to your day-to-day life.
Ready to try this beginner-friendly DIY? Next time you're at Dollar Tree, pick up a pair of Cooking Concepts Round Tin Cake Pans and a 6.5-inch Black Metal Pedestal Candleholder or another item to lift one pan several inches above the other. For your glue, choose E6000 Craft Adhesive or something else that's durable and bonds to metal, plastic, and other materials with ease. Also consider buying some paint to customize your creation. If you're not going to store unwrapped food in your organizer, spray paints designed for metal surfaces should work well. If you're likely to stow muffins or pieces of fruit in the pans, seal any painted areas with a food-safe silicone spray.
Building your cake-pan countertop organizer
@tashdesignsca
Click ➕️. #diytray #bathroommakeover #bathroom #bathroomdiy #diyproject #dollartree #Dollarama #michaelscraftstore♬ My Heart Goes (La Di Da) - Becky Hill & Topic
Constructing your countertop organizer is as simple as gluing the candleholder's bottom to the middle of one pan's interior and affixing its top to the middle of the other pan's bottom. Customizing your organizer is the fun part — along with filling it, of course. To boost its visual appeal, make the pans and the candleholder contrasting colors, or get fancy by decorating the pans' sides with colorful dots or flowers. Paint the components before assembling them, and make sure they're fully dry before gluing them together.
There are lots of other upgrades to consider for this project. Though your organizer should work perfectly well without feet, consider giving the bottom a lift to make it look more sophisticated. Wheels add height and make your creation easy to move around when it's full of stuff. Dollar Tree's Garden Collection Mandala Rolling Plant Stand provides a simple way to add this functionality.
Want an organizer that can hold more items? Add another tier by incorporating an additional candleholder and cake pan. By creating more easy-to-access vertical storage space, you may be able to dissuade yourself from covering your counter's horizontal surface with clutter. If you're placing your organizer on a sizable counter or island, you could experiment with the size of the tiers, too. Dollar Tree's 12-inch Cooking Concepts Tin Pizza Pans, the star of many DIY cake pedestals, provides additional surface area for corralling napkins, displaying houseplants, or whatever you'd like to do with your organizer. Once your organizer is complete, continue your home decluttering hack-a-thon with a trick involving a Dollar Tree towel bar.