Sick Of Kitchen Countertop Clutter? This Easy Dollar Tree Hack Clears Up Your Space

Constructing your countertop organizer is as simple as gluing the candleholder's bottom to the middle of one pan's interior and affixing its top to the middle of the other pan's bottom. Customizing your organizer is the fun part — along with filling it, of course. To boost its visual appeal, make the pans and the candleholder contrasting colors, or get fancy by decorating the pans' sides with colorful dots or flowers. Paint the components before assembling them, and make sure they're fully dry before gluing them together.

There are lots of other upgrades to consider for this project. Though your organizer should work perfectly well without feet, consider giving the bottom a lift to make it look more sophisticated. Wheels add height and make your creation easy to move around when it's full of stuff. Dollar Tree's Garden Collection Mandala Rolling Plant Stand provides a simple way to add this functionality.

Want an organizer that can hold more items? Add another tier by incorporating an additional candleholder and cake pan. By creating more easy-to-access vertical storage space, you may be able to dissuade yourself from covering your counter's horizontal surface with clutter. If you're placing your organizer on a sizable counter or island, you could experiment with the size of the tiers, too. Dollar Tree's 12-inch Cooking Concepts Tin Pizza Pans, the star of many DIY cake pedestals, provides additional surface area for corralling napkins, displaying houseplants, or whatever you'd like to do with your organizer. Once your organizer is complete, continue your home decluttering hack-a-thon with a trick involving a Dollar Tree towel bar.