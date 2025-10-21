Tired Of Countertop Clutter? This Easy Dollar Tree Hack Gives You Your Space Back
Clutter is a common and high-priority issue in virtually every high-traffic area of the home, like kitchens and bathrooms. There are plenty of reasons to avoid clutter, including safety hazards, a messy appearance, and the functionality of the space. Considering all these negative impacts, it shouldn't be tough to convince any homeowner to tackle clutter and get creative with their storage solution. But if purposefully-made organizational materials aren't in your budget, we've found an easy way to organize your clutter at a Dollar Tree price using an over-the-door hook and a plastic bin.
This is a kitchen and bathroom storage solution that will help you cut out all the countertop clutter. It will also be one your favorites because of its versatility and, because it uses materials from the Dollar Tree, is at a budget-friendly cost. All you need to get rid of clutter and increase your usable countertop space is two: the Flexi basket and an adjustable over-the-counter towel bar. All you'll need to do is put the two pieces together, throw them over a cabinet door, and voila! You've now got a way to keep countertops clutter-free. Let's dive into the details.
This hack can declutter any space
Just as this hack requires minimal items, it also takes minimal effort. All you do is pull your towel bar rack apart, thread on your flexi basket, and then hang it over your cabinet door. You can store all types of products in the basket, like bathroom essentials, hair items, and makeup products. You can even store small hair appliances like a curling iron or blow dryer. In the kitchen, you can add your rod and basket to the cabinet under the sink to store cleaning products, extra trash bags, sponges, and dishwasher soap. The rod is expandable from 9.26 to 14.8 inches so it can be customized to fit different spaces.
Although this hack is inside a cabinet and your basket won't be visible, it's still a good idea to make it cohesive with the room's design. If the flexi basket doesn't fit that bill, consider a woven basket to complete your farmhouse bathroom storage idea for small spaces or large ones, or a sleeker option for modern decor. Dollar Tree has quite a few other baskets that could fit the bill, like their rectangular wire baskets or the more colorful, daisy-cut-out plastic baskets. When selecting your basket, keep in mind the available space you have. If you don't have much, look for a basket that's deeper but slender, and can store more vertically, rather than a wider option that will take up more space within your cabinet. For any room in your home with a cabinet, this hack can be a decluttering game-changer.