The Genius Repurposing Hack That Keeps Bathroom Countertops Clutter-Free

In the TikTok video, @stephase uses a cutlery holder with four compartments to hold skincare and makeup items. She places it by the sink, allowing her to easily access products while keeping them contained. However, you're welcome to put your caddy on top of the toilet tank, if that makes more sense for your bathroom. In either scenario, the clever idea will organize your counters by providing a home for your most-used products. While @stephase uses a woven basket caddy, you can choose from a plethora of materials like metal or wood.

Since the compartments in cutlery holders are often large, you'll likely be able to store a variety of products. You're also not limited to makeup and skincare items. Products like toothpaste, razors, and perfume can be stored in the caddy as well. Additionally, if you use moisturizer in a dispenser bottle, try placing it in one of the compartments. As long as it's taller than the caddy itself, you'll be able to use the pump while keeping the bottle in one spot. Finally, if you'd like to store smaller items (like cotton swabs) in the caddy, add glass bottles and mason jars for bathroom storage and decor. This will further declutter your counters, helping your bathroom look neat and tidy.