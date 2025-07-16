The Genius Repurposing Hack That Keeps Bathroom Countertops Clutter-Free
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Counters have a knack for accumulating clutter, and the countertops in the bathroom are no exception. This is especially true if you use a lot of toiletries or lack storage space in the bathroom. In fact, even after you make the most out of over-the-toilet storage or organize cluttered bathroom drawers by repurposing a common kitchen essential, you might still be faced with a messy bathroom counter.
This can be stressful and distracting, especially when you're getting ready or looking for a certain item. One option is to try a Dollar Tree paper towel holder hack that will keep your counters clear. It's easy and inexpensive, though it does require some basic DIY skills. If you'd prefer a solution that calls for no extra work, consider checking out your kitchen. As it turns out, you can repurpose a cutlery caddy into a handy bathroom organizer, as demonstrated by @stephase on TikTok.
Using a cutlery caddy to tidy your bathroom counters
@stephpase
Storage hack 👏👏 For everyday skincare/makeup use a cutlery caddy 👏👏 #househacks #storagehack #organizationhack #organisationhack #organised #fyp♬ BEE GEES VS 50 cent - Eric
In the TikTok video, @stephase uses a cutlery holder with four compartments to hold skincare and makeup items. She places it by the sink, allowing her to easily access products while keeping them contained. However, you're welcome to put your caddy on top of the toilet tank, if that makes more sense for your bathroom. In either scenario, the clever idea will organize your counters by providing a home for your most-used products. While @stephase uses a woven basket caddy, you can choose from a plethora of materials like metal or wood.
Since the compartments in cutlery holders are often large, you'll likely be able to store a variety of products. You're also not limited to makeup and skincare items. Products like toothpaste, razors, and perfume can be stored in the caddy as well. Additionally, if you use moisturizer in a dispenser bottle, try placing it in one of the compartments. As long as it's taller than the caddy itself, you'll be able to use the pump while keeping the bottle in one spot. Finally, if you'd like to store smaller items (like cotton swabs) in the caddy, add glass bottles and mason jars for bathroom storage and decor. This will further declutter your counters, helping your bathroom look neat and tidy.