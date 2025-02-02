Organize Cluttered Bathroom Drawers By Repurposing A Common Kitchen Essential
Disorganized bathroom drawers can be a seriously horrifying place, with so many objects of various shapes, sizes, and purposes to store all in one overpacked place. Digging through the clutter is overwhelming and time-consuming, which is never an ideal way to get ready for (or wrap up) the day. Especially in small bathrooms where storage space is limited, effective organization is essential for maintaining sanity and streamlining your daily routines.
Well, here's some wonderful news: Other than a little decluttering and elbow grease to get the system in place, organizing your bathroom drawers doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. In fact, there is one budget-friendly tool from your kitchen that can make the whole process a piece of cake, and that's a silverware organizer tray.
While these trays might be marketed for one specific purpose, these inexpensive organizers — meant for wrangling forks, knives, and spoons — are actually a great way to organize your bathroom drawers, thanks to the shallow compartments of various sizes. So, grab your pocket change and head for the kitchen aisle. It's time to snag a silverware tray and transform your bathroom drawer chaos into efficient, calming order.
A kitchen utensil organizer has the perfect slots to fix your bathroom chaos
Using a silverware tray in your bathroom drawers is a cost-effective way to implement an organization system, as these basic plastic cutlery trays are often available very cheap, and even a fancier bamboo one like the Utopia Kitchen Silverware Organizer sells for under $15. As with the kitchen drawers they usually occupy, these utensil organizers work best in shallow upper drawers that do not have much vertical space to take advantage of. For deeper drawers, an organizer that allows items to be stored upright might be a better fit.
The long, narrow compartments usually reserved for the full-size silverware are ideal for stashing toothbrushes, toothpaste, makeup brushes, combs, hairbrush, deodorant, razors, eyeglasses, and other tall, skinny bathroom products. Smaller compartments make perfect homes for nail clippers, Q-tips, cotton rounds, floss, makeup, hair ties, bobby pins, contacts case, medication, and other tiny items that need corralling. By creating a specific spot for everything, maintaining the system will be beyond simple. And because everything is organized in a shallow tray, all of your essentials are easily visible for quick access, as well as making it conveniently obvious when you are in need of a replacement. It is an absolutely genius bathroom storage and organization idea on a super budget. Win-win.
So, if your bathroom drawers are weighing you down with clutter, look to the cheap and wonderfully convenient kitchen utensil tray. It's the budget-friendly miracle solution you've needed to optimize and organize your drawer space.