Organize Cluttered Bathroom Drawers By Repurposing A Common Kitchen Essential

Disorganized bathroom drawers can be a seriously horrifying place, with so many objects of various shapes, sizes, and purposes to store all in one overpacked place. Digging through the clutter is overwhelming and time-consuming, which is never an ideal way to get ready for (or wrap up) the day. Especially in small bathrooms where storage space is limited, effective organization is essential for maintaining sanity and streamlining your daily routines.

Well, here's some wonderful news: Other than a little decluttering and elbow grease to get the system in place, organizing your bathroom drawers doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. In fact, there is one budget-friendly tool from your kitchen that can make the whole process a piece of cake, and that's a silverware organizer tray.

While these trays might be marketed for one specific purpose, these inexpensive organizers — meant for wrangling forks, knives, and spoons — are actually a great way to organize your bathroom drawers, thanks to the shallow compartments of various sizes. So, grab your pocket change and head for the kitchen aisle. It's time to snag a silverware tray and transform your bathroom drawer chaos into efficient, calming order.