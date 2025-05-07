The Dollar Tree Paper Towel Holder Hack That Will Keep Your Counters Clear
Of all the places you need to keep clean in your home, the bathroom is a big one. Cleanliness in this space is pretty important because of the constant moisture and germs. It can easily get cluttered with items like cleaning supplies and bath necessities, not to mention the plethora of skin care and hair products that are a must in any bathroom. When it comes to bathroom storage ideas for maximizing space you want them to not only be effective and inexpensive, but also serve as a chic addition to the room's decor. Fortunately, we've got a paper towel holder hack that will check all your boxes.
To get an organized bathroom that is truly satisfying you often have to get creative. This hack combines a few common and inexpensive items to do just that. Head down to your local Dollar Tree and pick up a paper towel holder (or better yet grab an old one if you have it), clear or white zip ties, and two circle wire baskets (a neutral white is best). All in all, these items should cost you about $5.00 before tax. The only other thing you'll need is wire cutters or pliers. If you don't have those, Dollar Tree has a pair for another $1.25.
This paper towel holder hack is a versatile and cute storage option
As shown by @hometalk, this project truly is simple. Just use your cutters to create holes in the bottom of each wire basket, push your paper towel holder through one, then use two zip ties halfway up the holder, trim them and place the next basket on the holder (the zip ties will keep this one in place and height can be adjusted by sliding the zip ties). If you can believe it, that is it, my friends. You now have a space saving holder for your bathroom essentials.
As with any simple DIY or hack, we love to get creative. You'll certainly want to take this project up a notch and @hometalk shows you how with some gold spray. Spraying the basket and holders with gold (or the bold color of your choice) is an essential add on as it takes this project from "Blah," to "Oooh, that's cute!" This added color will make it pop as not just storage but a bathroom accent piece. To vary this DIY up a bit, you can opt for a slightly altered look by using different shaped baskets like Dollar Tree's ovals or rectangles, or use two paper towel holders with your baskets suspended in between them. If you love this hack, there's more your paper towel holder can do. Check out the paper towel holder hack that keeps hangers from cluttering up your laundry room next!