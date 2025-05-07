The Dollar Tree Paper Towel Holder Hack That Will Keep Your Counters Clear

Of all the places you need to keep clean in your home, the bathroom is a big one. Cleanliness in this space is pretty important because of the constant moisture and germs. It can easily get cluttered with items like cleaning supplies and bath necessities, not to mention the plethora of skin care and hair products that are a must in any bathroom. When it comes to bathroom storage ideas for maximizing space you want them to not only be effective and inexpensive, but also serve as a chic addition to the room's decor. Fortunately, we've got a paper towel holder hack that will check all your boxes.

To get an organized bathroom that is truly satisfying you often have to get creative. This hack combines a few common and inexpensive items to do just that. Head down to your local Dollar Tree and pick up a paper towel holder (or better yet grab an old one if you have it), clear or white zip ties, and two circle wire baskets (a neutral white is best). All in all, these items should cost you about $5.00 before tax. The only other thing you'll need is wire cutters or pliers. If you don't have those, Dollar Tree has a pair for another $1.25.