The Paper Towel Holder Hack That Keeps Hangers From Cluttering Up Your Laundry Room

To create a similar mini storage rod setup as the TikTok video, it's as easy as buying a beautiful gold (or whichever color suits your aesthetic) wall-mounted paper towel holder. Look for an option like this one, which has an open end with a stopper on the rod, as well as an option to mount with screws for a more secure installation than an adhesive-only alternative. Locate a spot in your laundry room that will provide solid support for the paper towel holder, such as the underside of a cabinet or shelf, and follow the instructions to mount it with the open side easily accessible. It's that easy!

The open style will allow you to easily slide the hangers onto the rod, the stopper will prevent them from sliding off, and the extra support created with the screw installation means you can also air dry clothing if desired. This two-in-one mini hanging bar for empty hangers or air drying clothes is a super simple yet genius storage hack perfect for a small laundry room.

But the laundry room isn't the only space in the house that could benefit from this clever hanger storage idea — an identical set up could be installed in the closet, such as over the hamper. When you remove your clothing from the hanger to wear it, place the empty hanger on your paper towel holder bar to separate it from the rest of the closet. Come laundry day, you can simply grab the stack of empty hangers and make quick work of putting away your next load.