Unclutter Your Kitchen With A DIY Solution Using Dollar Tree Wood Trays

Tired of kitchen clutter cramping your cooking vibes? Grab some affordable Dollar Tree wooden trays and work a little DIY magic to turn them into custom organizers! Whether you're wrangling spices, corralling ingredients, or tidying up your coffee station, this clever hack brings order to your kitchen counters without breaking the bank, and it's a nice minimalist way to free up space. Plus, it's super easy to customize and tailor to your style. Ready to try a fun Dollar Tree DIY? Here's everything you need to know.

This hack keeps it simple with just a few key materials: wood trays, wood planks, paint, and glue. With this hack, you'll create a miniature shelf with three levels of wood trays. What's even better is that you can pick a paint color that suits your kitchen vibe and make this DIY organizer truly your own.

And that's not all. While you're at Dollar Tree, grab some countertop glass jars that fit perfectly into the trays. You can breathe new life into these jars which are great for storing coffee, tea, granola, and sugar — or whatever is otherwise cluttering your kitchen counter. It's an adaptable storage solution that can go wherever you need it most.