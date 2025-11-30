Goodbye To Clutter All Over The Counter: This Dollar Tree Hack Keeps Your Kitchen Tidy
Are you constantly dusting off and restacking your spice collection, hoping this time it will finally look more organized on your counter? And just when you think you've nailed it, you use the cumin and garlic powder for dinner, while your spouse or child uses the cinnamon and nutmeg for hot cocoa, and before you know it, your neatly arranged spice corner is a hot mess all over again. Fortunately, TikTok's @hometalk comes to the rescue with an affordable DIY craft using inexpensive Dollar Tree items to create a tidy spice storage solution on a budget so you can declutter and organize all the spices in your cabinets.
Start this DIY project by purchasing eight mini trays and four mini crates from Dollar Tree. Next, paint them in a color that matches your kitchen. You can use supplies you already have on hand to save money or invest in sample size paint cans to keep costs low. On TikTok, @hometalk used black and white, but chose a color that would coordinate with your cabinets or countertops. Arrange the pieces in a square or rectangle to suit your space. Then, use wood glue to attach the pieces together and let them dry. Once you're done, store your favorite spices in them for a neater, more organized countertop.
How to make a mini spice crate using Dollar Tree finds
How does this Dollar Tree hack work in practice? Commenters on TikTok said they'd level up this craft by turning it into a lazy Susan and adding a spinning component to the bottom. The 6-inch Square Lazy-Susan Turntable from Home Depot costs $7.57 and can add that swivel function to ensure grabbing spices and, most importantly, putting them away, can be done with ease. If you prefer to store your spices out of sight, here's how you can create a spice drawer organizer that keeps things tidy and neat. Another option is incorporating another base level in the middle if you have adequate height on your countertop to create an additional row of storage.
As you begin exploring ways to better organize your favorite food flavor enhancers, remember to store them in airtight containers to extend their lives and potencies. Then, organize them in a way that feels natural to you. This can be alphabetically, by how you use them (savory vs. sweet), or by how often they make it into your favorite recipes. And if you're itching to keep the organization kick going, here are 25 other clever ways to store your spice collection.