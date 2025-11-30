Goodbye To Clutter All Over The Counter: This Dollar Tree Hack Keeps Your Kitchen Tidy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Are you constantly dusting off and restacking your spice collection, hoping this time it will finally look more organized on your counter? And just when you think you've nailed it, you use the cumin and garlic powder for dinner, while your spouse or child uses the cinnamon and nutmeg for hot cocoa, and before you know it, your neatly arranged spice corner is a hot mess all over again. Fortunately, TikTok's @hometalk comes to the rescue with an affordable DIY craft using inexpensive Dollar Tree items to create a tidy spice storage solution on a budget so you can declutter and organize all the spices in your cabinets.

Start this DIY project by purchasing eight mini trays and four mini crates from Dollar Tree. Next, paint them in a color that matches your kitchen. You can use supplies you already have on hand to save money or invest in sample size paint cans to keep costs low. On TikTok, @hometalk used black and white, but chose a color that would coordinate with your cabinets or countertops. Arrange the pieces in a square or rectangle to suit your space. Then, use wood glue to attach the pieces together and let them dry. Once you're done, store your favorite spices in them for a neater, more organized countertop.