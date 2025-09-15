Declutter & Organize All The Spices In Your Cabinets With A Dollar Tree Must-Have
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you have a spice rack, store your condiments in a cabinet, or utilize a drawer, you've likely struggled with keeping it organized. This can easily happen if your spice jars are different sizes, as this can make it difficult to position them neatly. It also doesn't help that spices are used in small quantities, so a single jar can last a long time. In turn, you might forget about certain spices and overlook them when tidying up the kitchen. The result? A messy, disorganized setup that can be an eyesore to look at.
Needless to say, you might be looking for affordable and clever ways to store and organize your spice collection. That's where Dollar Tree comes in. The fan-favorite retailer offers Assorted Plastic Travel Jars, which are sold in packs of three. Though intended for cosmetics and other toiletries, the containers are also the perfect size for storing spices, seasonings, bouillon cubes, and more. Plus, the jars are identical in shape and size. This will pave the way for a well-organized spice setup, helping you navigate the cooking process with ease.
How to store spices in Dollar Tree travel jars
To try this idea, start by removing all your spices from their storage area. Toss any products that are very old or have a rancid smell. The same goes for spices that have off or weak flavors, as these are signs they're not as potent. While you're at it, there's a good chance your spice rack needs to be cleaned, so now is a good time to do it. Next, count the number of spices you plan to keep in open display, buy the travel jars, then transfer the condiments.
Now, it's time to create an organization system. For easy access, glue magnets to the jars and stick them on the side of your refrigerator. You can use regular Magnet Buttons from Dollar Tree or neodymium magnets from Amazon for a stronger hold. If you'd like to store spices in a drawer, know that you can turn Dollar Tree photo frames into the best spice organizer for your kitchen. The trick involves laying acrylic photo frames in the drawer to create "steps," allowing you to neatly store the spice jars.
Ideas for labeling spice jars
It's also a good idea to label the jars, especially if you have a lot of spices. Don't hesitate to have fun with this! One idea is to apply chalkboard paint on the lid or front (depending on how you'd like to store the spices), then label with a chalk marker. You don't need to paint the whole lid; just a stripe or circle will do. For a quicker option, use self-adhesive chalkboard labels (like these chalkboard label stickers from Amazon) or dry-erase tape. If you'd rather skip the handwriting step, use a label maker or print the spice names on waterproof address labels. The latter is especially fun because you can use custom fonts, colors, and designs. Want to skip the design process completely? Buy a set of 191 pre-printed spice jar labels on Amazon.
Since you'll be getting rid of the original spice containers or placing them out of sight, it's worth taking note of the "best by" or expiration dates. This way, you can add the dates to your new jars and keep track of their freshness. Simply add a small piece of masking or dry-erase tape to the back or bottom of each jar, then write the date accordingly.