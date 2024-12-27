Turn Dollar Tree Photo Frames Into The Best Spice Organizer For Your Kitchen
Few places in your home need more consistent upkeep and organization than the kitchen. Preparing food can be messy and require a lot of space and countertop space is a precious commodity. Kitchen cabinets should be properly organized to access all of your pots and pans, your silverware, or even your cleaning supplies beneath the sink. The fridge is a revolving door of new dishes and ingredients that can and will go bad — hey, when was the last time you cleaned yours? However, chances are good that your spice collection is among the most cluttered parts of your kitchen and in desperate need of organization.
Whether you use a spice rack or a retrofitted kitchen pantry storage space, it's important to keep tabs on what spices are available and where you can find them, especially given research suggests that certain spices have pronounced health benefits on top of making your food taste and smell better. To keep track of your spices and organize where they can be found, investing in a few 5x7 inch freestanding, borderless display photo frames from Dollar Tree could have an outsized impact on your life with the minimal effort of laying them out properly in a designated spice drawer. This simple solution could cost as little as $5.
Organizing your kitchen's spices with photo frames is easy to do
Instagram blogger Serina Mango, also known as @beauty_by_serina, posted a reel for their Dollar Tree organization hack in which they purchase and then remove the plastic coatings from those Dollar Tree acrylic photo frames. Four $1.25 frames slot perfectly into one empty drawer, stacked horizontally on their sides, one right in front of the other. This creates the effect of stair steps to set spice bottles on, each with their labels visible and at an angle that's easier to retrieve.
This smart use of cheap acrylic frames is customizable, too. Photo frames come in varying sizes that might better fit your cabinets, be they smaller 4 x 6-inch displays or the classic 8 ½ x 11-inch. Mango leaves her frames empty, but there's also an opportunity to print something for each step. Perhaps you want a DIY organization chart for which spices go where, or a pretty image to go behind each set. There's even room to expand the scope of this hack by storing items like your nail polish collection, sewing threads, or first aid supplies in other drawers throughout the house.
The main downside of this kitchen organization hack is also apparent, however. These frames take up a lot of room, and Mango's drawer is only able to fit 14 spice containers at the end. If you have a lot of bottles to clean off your spice rack, this solution may not be perfect. Still, it's an interesting organization tool that's worth keeping in mind.