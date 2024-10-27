The Slide-Out Pantry Storage Upgrade You Need For A More Functional Kitchen

You can easily install storage trays or drawers that pull out of a pantry or kitchen cabinet. They'll make finding what you need easier and more organized, faster, and much less frustrating. Years ago, upgrading your kitchen with this sort of pull-out storage was best done by professionals. The good news is that now DIYers can skip the pros and install pull-out trays and drawers themselves. It can be fun and oh-so satisfying.

TikTok home-gadget maven @androf.ca demonstrates just how easy it is to mount these organizers — peel off the covering from the self-stick adhesive, carefully position the tray, push down inside your cabinets, and you are done! Note how she allows room around the pull-out and that the tray slides out clear of the cabinet doors. The best thing about these units is that they require no tools to install them. There are other types that require a drill and screwdriver like this Holdn' Storage option.

As you can see in the TikTok video, these peel-and-stick adhesive trays can hold a surprising amount of weight,which allows you to organize so many things. Even so, note that the best practice is to load the heaviest items at the back of the drawer or tray. Doing so keeps the center of gravity over the adhesive mounting strips (not cantilevered out of the cabinet) and prevents the tray from breaking loose from the mounting shelf.