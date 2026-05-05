IKEA's New Storage Essential Helps Eliminate Clutter Both Indoors And Out
Storage solutions are usually either for indoor use or outdoor use — those wood shelves in your living room won't hold up to weather elements, and those outdoor plastic storage cabinets will look out of place indoors. Very rarely will you find a storage unit that works for both, but IKEA has a solution. The SUNDSÖ cabinet is billed as an indoor-outdoor storage unit, thanks to its powder-coated steel construction. It's been tested (and passed) to hold up in busy public areas, like restaurants. And, it made our list of new IKEA spring finds to check out ASAP.
The cabinet is just shy of 24 inches wide, so it's narrow enough to fit on a tiny patio or in the corner of a small room. You can use it in your dining room to store extra dishes, in the garage for tool storage, or on the patio to keep potting supplies handy. At almost 34 inches tall, the cabinet also doubles as a display area or a functional workspace.
Since the door is reversible, you can attach it so it swings open either way, further making it customizable to fit the space. Inside, you'll find two adjustable shelves designed to accommodate items of different heights. Plus, the feet are adjustable in case your indoor floors or patio surface aren't perfectly flat. As far as the aesthetics go, the cabinet uses sleek, simple lines to exude a minimalist look. You have three color options — black, off-white, and dark blue.
How to use the IKEA SUNDSÖ around your home
Is the SUNDSÖ right for your home? Well, it's made of metal, so before buying it for indoor storage, consider whether that style fits your home's vibe. If you prefer rich wood tones or ornate detailing, the SUNDSÖ likely won't fit. However, its durability can make it a good option for areas like storage rooms or basements, where aesthetics aren't a concern but you want an enclosed storage unit. IKEA notes that the cabinet should be anchored to the wall to prevent it from tipping over, so keep this in mind when choosing your location.
Outdoors, the SUNDSÖ cabinet offers a sturdy, protective spot for items like patio cleaning supplies, extra outdoor pillows, or entertaining essentials. You might also use it to store extra potting soil, planters, and other gardening supplies. The low, wide top could double as a short potting table for replanting flowers and greenery. Or, turn it into an outdoor serving area if you entertain guests frequently. The powder-coated finish makes it easy to wipe off the cabinet, however you use it.
There are plenty of small space-savvy IKEA hacks, and using this indoor-outdoor cabinet does just that. But because of the overall small size of the cabinet, don't expect it to hold too much. Consider how much you want to store before choosing this cabinet. If you need more space, consider lining up multiple SUNDSÖ cabinets for a larger storage setup where you can organize items into different compartments.