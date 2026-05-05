IKEA's New Storage Essential Helps Eliminate Clutter Both Indoors And Out

Storage solutions are usually either for indoor use or outdoor use — those wood shelves in your living room won't hold up to weather elements, and those outdoor plastic storage cabinets will look out of place indoors. Very rarely will you find a storage unit that works for both, but IKEA has a solution. The SUNDSÖ cabinet is billed as an indoor-outdoor storage unit, thanks to its powder-coated steel construction. It's been tested (and passed) to hold up in busy public areas, like restaurants. And, it made our list of new IKEA spring finds to check out ASAP.

The cabinet is just shy of 24 inches wide, so it's narrow enough to fit on a tiny patio or in the corner of a small room. You can use it in your dining room to store extra dishes, in the garage for tool storage, or on the patio to keep potting supplies handy. At almost 34 inches tall, the cabinet also doubles as a display area or a functional workspace.

Since the door is reversible, you can attach it so it swings open either way, further making it customizable to fit the space. Inside, you'll find two adjustable shelves designed to accommodate items of different heights. Plus, the feet are adjustable in case your indoor floors or patio surface aren't perfectly flat. As far as the aesthetics go, the cabinet uses sleek, simple lines to exude a minimalist look. You have three color options — black, off-white, and dark blue.