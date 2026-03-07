13 New IKEA 2026 Spring Finds To Check Out ASAP
The only thing better than spotting the first daffodils pushing through the snow is heading to IKEA for a little shopping. After you've finished your spring cleaning, a few new home decor pieces can really freshen up your living space. It's the perfect time to swap out linens, add a few seasonal decorations, or get serious about keeping the clutter under control. IKEA has just released over 1,400 new products that customers are already raving about. From colorful fabric storage benches to patio sets that are perfect for entertaining, we considered them all to find over a dozen new spring finds you should check out right away.
Although you'll find tons of options for just a few dollars, we didn't let pricing factor into our picks this time. Instead, we narrowed our list to new products that have already received four- and five-star ratings. Admittedly, since these items just hit the shelves not all of them have a ton of reviews yet. However, hundreds of items are already on their way to becoming IKEA fan favorites. To narrow things down even further, we focused on pieces that bring trending colors, more storage space, and aesthetic appeal to your home not just during the spring but throughout 2026. And, because spring means gardening for many of us, we included a few new products for anyone with a green thumb.
SUNDSÖ Cabinet
Despite being one of IKEA's newest products for 2026, the SUNDSÖ Cabinet already has over 100 five-star ratings. Made of powder-coated steel in dark blue, off-white, or anthracite black colors, the cabinet is ideal for outdoor use. From sheds and garages to patios and terraces, that's exactly where many reviewers report using it. Along with two adjustable shelves inside and feet that can be independently raised or lowered to accommodate uneven floors, the doors can be mounted for opening to either left or right. Reviewers overwhelmingly describe the $120 cabinet as easy-to-assemble, practical, and an excellent value for the price.
OMMJÄNGE bench with storage
IKEA's new OMMJÄNGE bench doesn't have nearly as many reviews yet, but we suspect it's just a matter of time. Designed by Maria Vinka, the solid pine bench is almost 4 feet wide and just over 1 foot deep, making it a smart choice if you want to make a strong impression in a small entryway. Both of the longer sides are covered in colorful woven fabric made of rayon and hemp. That adds plenty of visual interest, as do the clever, stair-step notched feet. The $130 bench also has a lid so you can easily hide shoes, mittens, or other items inside.
CHOKLADHAJ food storage box
If you can't wait to hit up the farmer's market this spring but you need a place to stash all that glorious produce, you may want to check out the new CHOKLADHAJ food storage boxes. Sold in a set of two for $15, happy IKEA customers use them practically everywhere to store everything. Potatoes, onions, spices, cutting boards, knickknacks, K-cups; according to over 40 five-star ratings, the options are basically endless. Made of solid pine, the boxes are small enough to fit on the kitchen counter or inside larger cupboard drawers.
VINDKRAFT table lamp
When it comes to lighting, IKEA's 2026 spring collection does not disappoint. The weirdly wavy, slightly sculptural VINDKRAFT table lamp stands out from the crowd. For those of us who are dipping a toe into the reemerging '80s trend but aren't totally onboard with bringing pleated lampshades back just yet, this $40 find may be the answer. The shade and base are made from molded paper pulp that serves up an organic feel while the metal details keep things just modern enough. The Swedish mega-chain recommends pairing the lamp with SOLHETTA LED bulbs, which are sold in a 2-pack for $5.
GROSSJÖN 3-piece bathroom set
You may not expect to find grannycore-inspired items at IKEA, but spring is in the air and we figure that's what inspired Ebba Strandmark to design the GROSSJÖN 3-piece bathroom set. Each item in the $13 collection is made of green glass decorated with acrylic paint in a delicate, nature-inspired pattern. The grooved tray can be used separately to hold a bar of soap or jewelry, or you can use it to contain the set's toothbrush holder and soap dispenser. It's received mostly five-star ratings so far from users who appreciate its attractive appearance.
SANNAHED frame with poster
Gallery walls that feel fresh and different don't happen by accident. Changing up a few pieces every season keeps things interesting, and IKEA's spring collection offers up plenty of options thanks to several new cheerful tapestries and prints. The $30 SANNAHED frame with poster pairs a simple white frame with a large enough lip to place a vintage postcard or tiny air plants with a floral bouquet and polka dotted print. A thin sheet of clear polystyrene protects the print, which you can easily swap out with your own artwork when you're ready to change things up.
EKOLN trash can
Are you still rocking your all-white or millennial gray interior but know it's time to make things feel a little more up-to-date? According to over 500 IKEA customers who've given it a five-star rating, the new EKOLN trash can may be the answer. The adorable, one-gallon can may be small but it packs a visual punch thanks to its smooth, mustard yellow exterior and shiny, stainless steel lid. Hidden away, the $15 find has an inner bucket that's easy to remove and clean, a soft-closing lid operated by pedal, and non-slip feet.
DOFTRIPS plant starter set
April showers will bring way more May flowers if you start your garden inside. The new DOFTRIPS plant starter set only has a few customer reviews so far, but they're five-stars across the board. Designed by IKEA's Matilda Lindstam Nilsson, the mini greenhouse is constructed of a powder-coated steel base, four individual plant pots, and a clear PET plastic lid that has openings to allow for better air circulation. It also includes a few squiggly, green plant supports to help delicate seedlings get a good start. Once they're on their way, the lid can double as a base to slightly raise the $15 set.
SOLVINDEN LED decorative table lamp
We love heading outside as soon as warmer weather arrives, which makes good outdoor lighting a must. The SOLVINDEN LED decorative table lamp won't just illuminate your patio side tables, it's also sure to get compliments thanks to its unique, lantern-inspired design made of chartreuse, powder-coated steel. The new $18 lamp has only gotten two reviews so far. One customer wrote, "Not only practical, but also very beautiful. Wonderful color. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Absolutely recommend." And if that wasn't enough to convince you, the other fan simply said, "It's so good. I'm 200% satisfied."
VÄSMAN / TALLSKÄR table and armchairs
While it's definitely the most expensive IKEA spring find on our list, the VÄSMAN / TALLSKÄR table and armchair set might have you spending more time outdoors all year long. It pairs the already-popular VÄSMAN extendable outdoor table with six of the new TALLSKÄR armchairs. Reviewers describe the table's solid, acacia top and sturdy, powder-coated frame as beautiful, easy-to-assemble, and a good value for the money. Meanwhile, the new chairs are made from a plastic woven rattan wrapped around a sturdy metal frame. You can purchase the pieces individually or buy the set for $1,100.
TJÄRLEK hanging decorations
When it's your turn to host a springtime gathering, you may be more focused on cleaning your house quickly before company arrives than spending hours decorating. Fortunately, an extremely simple, affordable, and eco-friendly option just hit IKEA's shelves. Made from 100% recycled paper, the TJÄRLEK hanging decorations are sweet honeycomb-structured eggs that hang from thin, color-matched cord. Sold in a set of six for $7, they take only a few minutes to open or close thanks to their Velcro-fastening dots. From tablescapes to door pulls, hanging a few of these around the house is an eggs-celent idea.
SANDKÖRSBÄR plant pot
Plant parents know that it's practically impossible to have too many planters. At just $25, IKEA's new SANDKÖRSBÄR plant pot is a tempting addition thanks to its modern shape, neutral beige color, and subtle finish that can work with any decor style. Made of stoneware finished in a pigmented glaze, it's sturdy enough for indoor or outdoor use. And even though only a handful of customers have reviewed it so far, the pot has received all five-star ratings from users who love its elegant appearance and sturdy construction.
DAGGSALVIA duvet cover and pillowcase
Spring is a great time to change up your bedding, and there are several new linen options to choose from at IKEA. Customers are raving about the DAGGSALVIA duvet cover and pillowcase, a vibrant, floral bed set in hues of pink, green, yellow, and blue. Available in twin, full/queen, or king sizes ranging from $20 to $35, a few people mentioned that the polyester material isn't the softest fabric in the world. However, many expressed their appreciation not just for the set's attractive appearance and affordable price but for how the material stays cool and doesn't wrinkle.