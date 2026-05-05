Don't Throw Away Candle Jars — Turn Them Into Chic Countertop Organizers
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Candles are a bit addictive. They look cute and make your home smell great. And who can resist the warm glow of a flickering flame? It's never easy to say goodbye to your favorite one, especially when you finally find the perfect nontoxic candle that gives you a clean burn and a good scent. But your jar candles can live on with a simple repurposing project: Turn them into glass storage containers. It doesn't take much to make a basic jar candle with a lid look like one of those trendy apothecary-style storage jars.
Lots of creators who do this project use Bath & Body Works candle jars. You know the ones — straight-sided glass cylinder jars with simple metal lids? But you can use any candle jar you already have, or pick up a new candle with an interesting shape, like this Chesapeake Bay Scented Candle, with its skinnier base and textured glass. You can enjoy the candle first, and then upcycle the jar when it's done.
Once you have a jar, you can embellish the glass if you want, dress up the lid, and add a handle to the lid. The resulting storage jars are versatile enough to use in any room, whether you're looking for bathroom storage ideas that will leave you breathless or kitchen pantry organizers to keep your condiments tidy. Plus, you're getting stylish, inexpensive storage and keeping old jars out of the landfill — it's a win for your bank account and your sustainability efforts!
Repurpose candle jars with lids into glass storage containers
Even if you burn the candle all the way down, you'll still end up with some wax and other remnants you'll need to remove. One way to get rid of the candle remains is to freeze the jar overnight, and pop out the wax. Some people pour gently boiling water into the jar candle, let the wax melt and float to the top, and wait until it cools and solidifies to pop it off the top. Or, place the jar upside down on a foil-lined pan in a 200-degree-Fahrenheit oven for about 15 minutes so the wax can drip out. Clean the jar well with soapy water, regardless of the method chosen.
You can leave the jar clear or add a little color with paint if you want to hide the contents of the container. There's also a super easy way to give glass jars a vintage makeover without using paint if you want the candle jar to look like tinted glass. It uses Mod Podge tinted with food coloring to give the glass color while maintaining the transparency.
If your candle jar has a lid, decide if you like the look or if you want to spray paint it. Add an old drawer knob to the center of the lid to create a handle. The rest of the decorations are up to you. Ideas include gemstones around the edge of the lid or on the side of the jar, a ribbon or jute rope tied around the middle, or designs decoupaged onto the jar.