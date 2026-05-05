Don't Throw Away Candle Jars — Turn Them Into Chic Countertop Organizers

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Candles are a bit addictive. They look cute and make your home smell great. And who can resist the warm glow of a flickering flame? It's never easy to say goodbye to your favorite one, especially when you finally find the perfect nontoxic candle that gives you a clean burn and a good scent. But your jar candles can live on with a simple repurposing project: Turn them into glass storage containers. It doesn't take much to make a basic jar candle with a lid look like one of those trendy apothecary-style storage jars.

Lots of creators who do this project use Bath & Body Works candle jars. You know the ones — straight-sided glass cylinder jars with simple metal lids? But you can use any candle jar you already have, or pick up a new candle with an interesting shape, like this Chesapeake Bay Scented Candle, with its skinnier base and textured glass. You can enjoy the candle first, and then upcycle the jar when it's done.

Once you have a jar, you can embellish the glass if you want, dress up the lid, and add a handle to the lid. The resulting storage jars are versatile enough to use in any room, whether you're looking for bathroom storage ideas that will leave you breathless or kitchen pantry organizers to keep your condiments tidy. Plus, you're getting stylish, inexpensive storage and keeping old jars out of the landfill — it's a win for your bank account and your sustainability efforts!