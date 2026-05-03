Ditch Baskets And Bins: A Better Way To Store Out-Of-Season Clothes And Save Space
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Looking for sneaky ways to fit a little more clothes storage into your bedroom? One way to make more space for what you're currently wearing is to tuck out-of-season clothing somewhere else. That advice sounds logical, but figuring out where to put those items isn't always so easy. Some people opt for baskets or plastic storage bins. However, it can take a lot of those bins to hold your clothes, especially bulky cold-weather essentials and coats. Take the bulk out of it by putting those stored clothes into vacuum storage bags.
Vacuum storage bags are one of the organization items smart homeowners should stock up on for a clutter-free home. Why? Because they suck the air out of the bag and compress what's inside, reducing the size by anywhere from 60% to 80%. That means you'll be able to store a lot more clothes in the same amount of space. The sealed plastic bags also keep dust, moisture, insects, and other potential damaging contaminants away from your clothes while they're in storage. You can categorize clothes into different bags to make items easy to find, and the bags are reusable.
However, this solution might not be ideal for all clothing, especially for long periods. Wool and other natural fibers might lose their shape after being compressed, and down-filled jackets might lose their natural fluff if the material gets damaged. Silk, satin, cashmere, and similar delicate fabrics could become creased or wrinkled from this storage method. Skip vacuum storage bags for leather, even for a short time, to avoid damage.
How to store your out-of-season clothes in vacuum bags
Vacuum storage bags work well when you're looking for small closet organization ideas because of the space-saving compression, but you also have to use this method with care. In addition to using it on clothes that won't be damaged, make sure everything that goes into the bags is dry and clean (don't forget to check the pockets, too). Any moisture sealed into the bag could cause mold growth. Always put the bags in a climate-controlled area, preferably a spot that's cool and dark. Since the clothes are in clear plastic bags, they can fade if they sit in direct sunlight.
Now that we have the logistics out of the way, it's time for the fun part. Start by decluttering your clothes, so you're not storing items you'll never wear. Sort the pieces you're keeping into categories, like tops in one bag, pants in another, and dresses in a third. It might be tempting to just shove the clothes in the bag, but fold or roll them first. This helps keep the clothes in better shape and allows the bag to better shrink around the clothes.
Pick a vacuum bag that's the appropriate size for each category, fill it, and suck out the air. Some sets, like this Gongshi Vacuum Seal Bag Set, include pumps, or you can use your vacuum. Tuck the vacuum-sealed clothes under your bed, on the top shelf in your closet, behind your dresser, in your suitcase, or in other suitable spots.