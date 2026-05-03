Ditch Baskets And Bins: A Better Way To Store Out-Of-Season Clothes And Save Space

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Looking for sneaky ways to fit a little more clothes storage into your bedroom? One way to make more space for what you're currently wearing is to tuck out-of-season clothing somewhere else. That advice sounds logical, but figuring out where to put those items isn't always so easy. Some people opt for baskets or plastic storage bins. However, it can take a lot of those bins to hold your clothes, especially bulky cold-weather essentials and coats. Take the bulk out of it by putting those stored clothes into vacuum storage bags.

Vacuum storage bags are one of the organization items smart homeowners should stock up on for a clutter-free home. Why? Because they suck the air out of the bag and compress what's inside, reducing the size by anywhere from 60% to 80%. That means you'll be able to store a lot more clothes in the same amount of space. The sealed plastic bags also keep dust, moisture, insects, and other potential damaging contaminants away from your clothes while they're in storage. You can categorize clothes into different bags to make items easy to find, and the bags are reusable.

However, this solution might not be ideal for all clothing, especially for long periods. Wool and other natural fibers might lose their shape after being compressed, and down-filled jackets might lose their natural fluff if the material gets damaged. Silk, satin, cashmere, and similar delicate fabrics could become creased or wrinkled from this storage method. Skip vacuum storage bags for leather, even for a short time, to avoid damage.