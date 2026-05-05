Turn Empty Toilet Paper Rolls Into A Clever Solution To Keep Jewelry Organized

Are you constantly searching for the match to your favorite earring set or that one specific necklace that would be perfect for the day's outfit? If so, it's time to add dedicated jewelry storage. Even if you have a large jewelry box, positioning smaller organizers in strategic spots can help you stay organized. That storage doesn't have to cost a lot, though. Some of the best jewelry organization ideas for your treasured possessions are DIY projects. One such idea, from TikTok creator @fastdiy, uses empty toilet paper tubes to mimic foam ring holders with fabric-covered slots that protect your jewelry. The box portion is made from cardboard, and you can add hanging storage with dowels.

Proper jewelry storage that's free of moisture and excessive heat helps your pieces last longer without tarnishing or losing their shine. It's also helpful to space out the jewelry, so it doesn't rub together and get scratched. Luckily, the slots created between the toilet paper tubes in this DIY jewelry holder provide that separation.

In addition to the outer box and the toilet paper tubes to fill it, you'll also need soft fabric to line the holder. Velvet is often the preferred choice for lining jewelry storage due to its softness, which prevents scratching and tarnishing. Choose a color that blends well with your decor, or follow the lead of the creator and go with gold fabric for a luxurious feel.