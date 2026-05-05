Turn Empty Toilet Paper Rolls Into A Clever Solution To Keep Jewelry Organized
Are you constantly searching for the match to your favorite earring set or that one specific necklace that would be perfect for the day's outfit? If so, it's time to add dedicated jewelry storage. Even if you have a large jewelry box, positioning smaller organizers in strategic spots can help you stay organized. That storage doesn't have to cost a lot, though. Some of the best jewelry organization ideas for your treasured possessions are DIY projects. One such idea, from TikTok creator @fastdiy, uses empty toilet paper tubes to mimic foam ring holders with fabric-covered slots that protect your jewelry. The box portion is made from cardboard, and you can add hanging storage with dowels.
Proper jewelry storage that's free of moisture and excessive heat helps your pieces last longer without tarnishing or losing their shine. It's also helpful to space out the jewelry, so it doesn't rub together and get scratched. Luckily, the slots created between the toilet paper tubes in this DIY jewelry holder provide that separation.
In addition to the outer box and the toilet paper tubes to fill it, you'll also need soft fabric to line the holder. Velvet is often the preferred choice for lining jewelry storage due to its softness, which prevents scratching and tarnishing. Choose a color that blends well with your decor, or follow the lead of the creator and go with gold fabric for a luxurious feel.
How to create a toilet paper jewelry holder
The original DIY uses four toilet paper tubes, but you can add more rolls. If possible, find a cardboard box that's roughly the same width as the tubes so they fit snugly. You may need to cut the cardboard and tape it together to form a perfectly sized container. Or, consider filling the gaps with smaller cardboard boxes, which can serve as storage compartments for earrings. Once the tubes are in place, tuck the end of your fabric into one side of the box, and then tuck it between each roll — a butter knife can help with the tucking.
Next, cover the outside with craft foam, fabric, or wallpaper. You can also add a ribbon around the sides or edge the box with lace, beads, or other decorative details. For an elevated look, glue gemstones or wooden beads to the bottom as feet. Finally, for hanging storage, paint a dowel and cut it into three sections: two supports and one crossbar. Glue them together, and drape necklaces over it.
@fastdiy
My grandmother learned to make simple organizers #DIYProjects #CraftInspiration #HandmadeCreations #CreativeDIY #HomeDecor #CraftingFun Materials: Toilet paper rolls Box Scissors Glue Fabric Double-sided tape Foamiran Wooden sticks Paint Heart decoration Brush Knife
Set this organizer near your sink if you take your jewelry off in the bathroom. You'll be less likely to have to retrieve a ring lost down the drain with a dedicated storage option nearby. It's also ideal for your makeup vanity, dresser, nightstand, or even in the kitchen. That way, you can safely set your jewelry aside while you cook. This is such an inexpensive jewelry storage idea that you might want to make multiples. If you need more hanging space, why not also turn an empty paper towel roll into a jewelry storage solution?