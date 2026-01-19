Turn An Empty Paper Towel Roll Into A Beautiful Jewelry Storage Solution
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Organizing your bedroom is tricky enough without taking into account the tiny things that require a home of their own too, like jewelry. As beautiful as all those necklaces and bracelets are, letting them sprawl across the top of a dresser or makeup table only leads to more clutter. Fortunately, there are jewelry organization ideas for your most treasured possessions that are quick, are affordable, and can be created with things you already have at home. In this project, the magic starts with a simple paper towel roll.
The premise of this beautiful storage solution is to craft a T-shaped stand out of a candle holder, paper towel tube, and some decorative fabric. The candle stand acts as a base pillar to give the cardboard tube enough height to dangle all your special trinkets off of, while the fabric adds style and color. The finished result is a stunning display on which you can drape all those glittery things you love too much to hide away in a box. This is one of those cool jewelry organizers that deserve to take center stage on your vanity, and it's customizable enough to suit any decor style.
Building your DIY jewelry organizer
Getting started on your empty-paper-towel-roll jewelry stand requires a few key elements besides the cardboard tube: a candle stand with a sturdy base, like the Teensery clear pillar candle stand; a square of fabric, like a decorative scarf or even a pillow case; hot glue; a ruler; scissors; and an old magazine. You may also want to pick up paint to change the color of your support pillar. If you want dresser organizer ideas for your jewelry, this eco-friendly, DIY stand is an affordable and stylish place to start.
Cut two circles a bit bigger than the ends of your paper towel roll, and cut a rectangle of fabric to wrap around the length. Use hot glue to secure one end piece. Roll up the magazine, and slip it inside before securing the other fabric circle to the opposite end. Cover the length in the remaining material. Glue the tube to the top of the candle holder, let it dry, and drape all your necklaces and bracelets over it.
If you're not a fan of the fabric look, you can use a peel-and-stick wallpaper instead, like Coloritto removable self-adhesive floral wallpaper. You can also wrap the entire roll in jute twine for a rustic vibe. Decorate the base with rhinestones, beads, or a simple paint job, and enjoy a clutter-free way to organize your jewelry.