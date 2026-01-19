Turn An Empty Paper Towel Roll Into A Beautiful Jewelry Storage Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Organizing your bedroom is tricky enough without taking into account the tiny things that require a home of their own too, like jewelry. As beautiful as all those necklaces and bracelets are, letting them sprawl across the top of a dresser or makeup table only leads to more clutter. Fortunately, there are jewelry organization ideas for your most treasured possessions that are quick, are affordable, and can be created with things you already have at home. In this project, the magic starts with a simple paper towel roll.

The premise of this beautiful storage solution is to craft a T-shaped stand out of a candle holder, paper towel tube, and some decorative fabric. The candle stand acts as a base pillar to give the cardboard tube enough height to dangle all your special trinkets off of, while the fabric adds style and color. The finished result is a stunning display on which you can drape all those glittery things you love too much to hide away in a box. This is one of those cool jewelry organizers that deserve to take center stage on your vanity, and it's customizable enough to suit any decor style.