Why You Should Think Twice Before Using A Pressure Washer On Vinyl Siding

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When your vinyl siding is looking sketchier than ever thanks to dirt, pollen, or algae, pressure washing it may seem like the obvious choice. But don't be fooled by all the amazing power-washing before and after photos out there. While a high-powered stream can work wonders on a filthy area rug or badly neglected kiddie pool, power washing your siding can cause serious problems. From damaged window trim to costly moisture issues, there are several reasons you should think twice before using a pressure washer on your vinyl siding.

Thanks to its affordability and versatility, vinyl siding is the most popular exterior material for new homes. Since each non-porous piece offers better water resistance than wood or some fiber cement options, it's easy to overlook the many downsides of vinyl siding. It lacks durability, particularly during bouts of extreme weather. Plus, the material can also be susceptible to moisture intrusion and leaks, especially around seams and joints. This combination can quickly turn into a nightmare scenario if you use a high-powered pressure washer to clean it.

Essentially, the force from a strong pressure washer can not only chip or warp your vinyl siding, but it can also push moisture behind the siding panels and into your home's fascia. This creates the perfect conditions for mildew and rot to take hold. Over time, even the most sparkling clean vinyl siding can be hiding water damage that costs thousands to repair.