Downsides That May Make You Reconsider Vinyl Siding

Vinyl siding is the most utilized siding option available when building a home, and considering the big advantages it offers, it's not surprising that so many homeowners choose it. For one, vinyl siding offers great water-resistance, as it won't absorb water like other materials such as wood. It's also easy to install and — even better — easy to fix:replacing vinyl siding panels is a wonderfully straightforward process. There are many siding colors available with vinyl, so there's some initial flexibility with the design (at least, when you first install it), and as everyone knows, the cost of vinyl siding comes out at the best price point when compared to other siding options, so it's an attractive choice for those who are interested in saving money.

Despite these big advantages, there are some major downsides to vinyl siding, as well, since it lacks in a couple of key areas including durability and long-term flexibility. It's important to understand these downsides when choosing a siding option to ensure you aren't disappointed with your choice.