A Quick Trick For Cleaning Your Home's Dirty Vinyl Siding

Though it's popular and easy to install, vinyl siding has a few downsides. One is its tendency to attract dirt, pollen, mildew, and algae, all of which can decrease your home's curb appeal. Making matters worse, these materials can stain your siding if they stay in place too long. Hiring a pro to take care of the problem is one option, but this may not be feasible if your home maintenance budget is tight. Fortunately, sprucing up this type of siding is a task that's easy to do yourself. Though you can use diluted bleach to clean your vinyl siding, you may find that a spray bottle of Lysol All Purpose Cleaner provides an even simpler solution.

Many people like to clean vinyl siding with Lysol because it can handle stains from a variety of sources, including mud and fertilizer. Plus, as a disinfectant, it's ready to tackle stubborn layers of mold and the pathogens found in bird droppings that have sullied the siding. When scrubbing your siding with Lysol — or anything else, for that matter — avoid abrasive tools such as steel wool, which can scratch. Instead, opt for a sponge and a brush with soft bristles. Also choose a regular hose rather than a pressure washer for rinsing away any residue since the latter may harm your siding.