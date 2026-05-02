14 Easy Measuring Cups Storage Hacks To Finally Say Goodbye To Cluttered Drawers

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One of the most notorious culprits behind kitchen drawer clutter is a measuring cup collection. These necessary portion control sets often come with many pieces that are easily separated and scattered. When they aren't stored in an orderly fashion, it can be frustrating to find the size you're looking for. Fortunately, we've gathered 14 simple ways to store measuring cups that will help keep your kitchen drawers in order, making your collection more accessible and easier to sift through. These methods range from purely functional to decorative in nature, from reorganizing your drawers with a nifty organizer or new set of cups to finding alternative storage spots to keep measuring collections out of kitchen drawers entirely.

Keep in mind that finding an organizational solution for cluttered drawers is a prominent problem throughout many households. According to a survey by Eagle Woodworking, over 67% of homeowners prioritize kitchen drawer organization. In the same survey, almost 58% of people said messy drawers cause them daily stress. Cleaning up this issue isn't just good for appearances — it's a great way to remove a needless stress and improve everyday convenience in a home.