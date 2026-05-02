14 Easy Measuring Cups Storage Hacks To Finally Say Goodbye To Cluttered Drawers
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One of the most notorious culprits behind kitchen drawer clutter is a measuring cup collection. These necessary portion control sets often come with many pieces that are easily separated and scattered. When they aren't stored in an orderly fashion, it can be frustrating to find the size you're looking for. Fortunately, we've gathered 14 simple ways to store measuring cups that will help keep your kitchen drawers in order, making your collection more accessible and easier to sift through. These methods range from purely functional to decorative in nature, from reorganizing your drawers with a nifty organizer or new set of cups to finding alternative storage spots to keep measuring collections out of kitchen drawers entirely.
Keep in mind that finding an organizational solution for cluttered drawers is a prominent problem throughout many households. According to a survey by Eagle Woodworking, over 67% of homeowners prioritize kitchen drawer organization. In the same survey, almost 58% of people said messy drawers cause them daily stress. Cleaning up this issue isn't just good for appearances — it's a great way to remove a needless stress and improve everyday convenience in a home.
Install a hanging chalkboard organizer on a cabinet's inside door
Transform the inside of a cabinet door into a renter-friendly chalkboard organizer. All it takes is peel-and-stick chalkboard paper, like the Borskyn Chalkboard Wallpaper, and miniature Command hooks. Plaster on the wallpaper, add the hooks, hang the cups, and label them accordingly. For a more permanent solution, use FolkArt Chalkboard Paint instead of peel-and-stick options. This creates alternative storage space for cups, freeing up room in your kitchen drawers for bulky items that can't hang in this manner.
Attach magnets to a cabinet door
There's another method to get measuring sets out of drawers, though it's more minimalist in style and is only doable with metal cups: Stick Diymag's Magnets with Adhesive Backing to the interior of a finished cabinet door. Just make sure each piece is spaced apart enough to fit your tools before taking off the back lining of the sheets. You can also make this idea extra practical by installing the magnets on a cabinet that holds other cooking tools or ingredients, so all necessary recipe supplies are conveniently stored together.
Create a wood hanging rail for farmhouse or classic-style kitchens
Craft a classic wood rail that meshes seamlessly with your kitchen's top cabinets or open-shelf design. This project requires a piece of scrap wood and Relbro's ½-Inch Screw Hooks. Start by staining the wood to match the rest of your kitchen and choose a hook color that aligns with the room's other fixtures. Line up the measuring cups along the wood, and mark where to place the hooks to ensure they're spaced evenly. The finished project is a personalized hanger that keeps cups within easy reach during your cooking ventures.
Stick command hooks on a cabinet door
Another brilliant cabinet door storage DIY that gets measuring cups out of kitchen drawers involves a pack of bulk command hooks and chain extenders with clasps (such as the Command Clear Indoor Mini Light Clips and the PH PandaHall Necklace Extenders). Install a Command hook on the inside of a cabinet, clip the extender through each cup's handle hole, and connect the extender to the hook. If your cabinets don't have enough space, this idea also works on the inside of pantry drawers.
DIY a metal hanging rack
Nothing beats a budget-friendly hack from the dollar store. Stop by the Dollar Tree for a pack of Home Collection Metal Shower Rings, a Cooking Concepts Metal Cooling Rack, and two White Plastic Removable Wall Hooks. Attach the Command hooks to empty wall space in a kitchen, connect the cooling rack on top, and link the measuring cups to the cooling rack with the shower rings. This makeshift DIY frees up drawers and creates practical storage for kitchen instruments for under $10, making it as affordable as it is easy.
Tuck measuring cups in a wooden rail on the inside of a drawer
If you're an amateur woodworker, you can try just making this hack — a wooden rail on the inside of your drawer — on your own. For those not into woodworking, another option is to commission this idea through a cabinetry contractor. To start, install a custom wooden insert along the side of a drawer. Make the openings just wide enough to tuck measuring cup handles, slotting them side by side in a drawer without making a mess. They'll stay in place when the drawer slides open and closed, leaving the majority of storage space for larger measuring cups and other kitchen tools.
Store measuring cups in drawer dividers
If a custom drawer insert is too niche, try a game-changing utensil drawer organizer from Amazon or other popular retailers. Setup your drawer by dividing its contents by category. The key is not to overload the space. If you have a sizable collection, don't put too many pieces into each divided section. Consider having three long dividers for teaspoons, tablespoons, and smaller cup sizes. Leave the right side of the drawer free for larger multi-cup measures, so all the tools are in one spot for easy browsing.
Hang metal measuring cups on a magnetic knife rack
A magnetic knife rack is another solution that gets clutter out of drawers while optimizing unused vertical space. Cabinet doors typically range from 12 to 24 inches in width, so calculate the dimensions of yours to see how much room you have to work with. Afterward, install a short magnetic knife rack like the 10-inch Hereof Magnetic Knife Holder. Make sure it doesn't impede a cabinet door from opening and closing before permanently drilling it in place. This is a great hack for holding smaller metallic cups by their handles.
Install a labeled rack on an empty kitchen wall
If you're looking for a quick solution to clear the measuring cups out of your drawers that doesn't involve much DIY, try installing a pre-made hanging rack. The ProtectHobby Measuring Organizer features black hooks on a matching plaque with labels to identify the size of each cup. It's hangable with adhesive or screws and can go on any empty wall space, whether it's above a kitchen sink, across a backsplash, or on the inside of a wide cabinet door.
Replace your collection with stackable cups
If you have a mess of measuring cups that don't match or fit together, your best bet is replacing this nightmare. Toss out an old mismatched collection and swap in a measuring set that prioritizes storage. There's a great Aldi kitchen find that doesn't hog your drawer space, but it's only occasionally in stock. Fortunately, there are plenty of other designs that serve the same purpose, such as the Tiluck Measuring Cups & Spoons Set that features eight different sizes.
Swap all your cups for a single kitchen cube
Cut down a measuring cup set even further by forgoing a nesting set for an even more condensed design, a Kitchen Cube Original All-in-One Measuring Cup. This nifty invention turns a 10-piece mess into a single option, freeing up plenty of drawer space for other portion control tools. Keep in mind that it'll still take up about the same amount of space as a stackable pile of matching cups— the primary difference is that it's all in one piece, making it impossible to create a disorganized mess in a drawer.
Install a swivel rack beneath top cabinets
Swivel racks are an unconventional but practical solution for hanging measuring cups with handle holes. Many designs come with an adhesive backing that makes them renter-friendly, and they stick to most smooth surfaces, such as finished wood and tiled backsplashes. Hang a set beneath a cabinet or on the glossy wall over a countertop to store multiple measuring cups within reach. If the scoops don't fit over the swivel hooks, use the aforementioned extender chains to make them hangable.
Use a vintage storage rack
Thrifters and homeowners with vintage-style kitchens should try out an old-fashioned hanging rack to keep graduated cups and spoons in order. For example, the '60s-esque Foley Wood Stand. These aren't super common, so be sure to snatch one up if you come across it. They hold up to eight pieces and serve as a decorative accent on countertops while simultaneously keeping clutter out of drawers.
Stow measuring cups on mug holders in a cabinet
A brilliant mug storage accessory that provides more cabinet space also clears up kitchen drawers. Instead of hanging assorted coffee mugs on this rack, use it to hold measuring cups. This contraption makes use of vertical space, allowing you to hang these kitchen tools over other similar items. It keeps all cups and spoons in one spot. Just keep in mind that these hangers only fit certain cabinet shelf sizes. For example, the EigPluy Mug Hooks fit shelves that are 0.39 to 0.86 inches thick, so ensure you measure before purchasing.