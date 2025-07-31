The Brilliant Coffee Mug Storage Accessory That Instantly Gives You More Cabinet Space
Making the most of your kitchen cabinet space is no easy task. While it may at first seem as simple as some careful stacking — or downsizing the number of items you are attempting to store — sometimes you're at odds with the space you are given, and you might need a couple tools to help make your space functional. One of the most difficult things to store is mugs. They are awkwardly shaped, don't necessarily stack well, and the handles can prevent you from getting the most out of the space. That said, there are some life-changing organizational products that could make it impossible to be messy — and some that could actually make a huge impact on your mug storage without costing much at all.
One such tool can be found on Amazon, costs only $10, and doesn't require any drilling to install. The Ecrocy Mug Holder for Cabinets comes in packs of three bars, with three hooks per bar. It slides snugly onto 1/2- to 3/4-inch thick shelves, allowing you to hang your mugs from the underside of the shelf above. Depending on how tall your shelves are, this can also give you the option to store more mugs — or other kitchenwares — below where they hang, and it can help you access both more easily while making use of the available space.
How to make the most of your mug storage
You'll love this coffee mug storage hack if you're short on cabinet space. However, in order for this hack to take advantage of the space and make it as functional as possible, you may have to shift the height of your shelves around. Ideally, you will want enough space to hang your mugs, and place another layer of mugs or other drink ware below. Not only will you want to keep in mind the space you need to make this fit, but also the space you need to ensure that you can access all of your mugs easily without having to remove some to get to the one you want (or risk knocking one down on the floor).
If you have any sets of matching mugs, it can be best to have these on the hooks as they will hang to reach an equidistant point so it's easier to navigate than if you were working around various heights. Before you purchase, also be sure that this is compatible with your shelving system. Be sure to measure both the thickness and the length because if it is either too thick or too short, the product is unusable. If it's not compatible though, there are still a ton of products out there that will give you a similar effect — even a couple adhesive hooks could be enough to do the trick. Plus, there are tons of tips and tricks to free up cabinet storage space that double as decor.