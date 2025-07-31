The Brilliant Coffee Mug Storage Accessory That Instantly Gives You More Cabinet Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making the most of your kitchen cabinet space is no easy task. While it may at first seem as simple as some careful stacking — or downsizing the number of items you are attempting to store — sometimes you're at odds with the space you are given, and you might need a couple tools to help make your space functional. One of the most difficult things to store is mugs. They are awkwardly shaped, don't necessarily stack well, and the handles can prevent you from getting the most out of the space. That said, there are some life-changing organizational products that could make it impossible to be messy — and some that could actually make a huge impact on your mug storage without costing much at all.

One such tool can be found on Amazon, costs only $10, and doesn't require any drilling to install. The Ecrocy Mug Holder for Cabinets comes in packs of three bars, with three hooks per bar. It slides snugly onto 1/2- to 3/4-inch thick shelves, allowing you to hang your mugs from the underside of the shelf above. Depending on how tall your shelves are, this can also give you the option to store more mugs — or other kitchenwares — below where they hang, and it can help you access both more easily while making use of the available space.