The Coffee Mug Storage Idea You'll Love If You're Low On Cabinet Space

Some of us would be absolutely hopeless without their morning cup of Joe or Earl Gray. However, kitchen cabinets everywhere are practically screaming in frustration about the inefficient way most people store their absolutely necessary yet bulky, oddly-shaped mugs or tea cups in cabinet shelves. Whether your particular method involves precarious, haphazard stacks or a wasteful single layer with unused dear air above, there has to be a better way, right? The answer is absolutely. There are so many clever hacks for maximizing cabinet space while storing coffee mugs out there to make the process work better for your needs. But what if you could take it a step further and avoid taking up any cabinet space at all for your favorite decorative mugs you grab every morning?

Erin Dittmer (@allinspiredwellness) shared on Instagram how she used a hanging kitchen pot rail to create a genius coffee mug storage solution to free up tons of cabinet space. By installing the rail just under her upper cabinets and adding hooks, Dittmer was able to hang eight coffee mugs and eight espresso mugs along a three-rail system. Since the rail hangs from the wall under the upper cabinets, this handy solution significantly increases your mug storage without taking up any additional space, while creating extra unused cabinet space where the mugs used to be. Plus, it's pretty to boot. Total win-win-win! The DIY is incredibly easy and novice-friendly, requiring only a rail system with hooks, a pencil, a level, and a drill to accomplish in less than an hour. So dive right in!