The Genius Hack You Need When Storing Coffee Mugs To Maximize Cabinet Space

Because they are the indispensable vessel for your favorite cup of morning coffee or tea, mugs tend to get a free pass for taking up as much storage space as they need in your kitchen, inefficient as the system may be. These beloved cups can be downright awkward to store, with their bulky handles and inability to stack very well if they aren't a matching set. And odds are that unless you have an extra shelf added, most upper cabinets leave a decent gap above the layer of mugs and the next shelf, which is valuable unused storage square footage. However, there is hardly anything more satisfying than discovering a simple hack for sneaking extra storage into your home, and this fantastic mug organization hack that is low cost and requires minimal effort is no exception.

Charlotte Violet (@happyenchantedhome) shared her genius coffee mug storage solution to free up cabinet space on Instagram, and she did it by taking advantage of the vertical space between her mugs and the underside of the cabinet shelf above. By simply installing hooks under the cabinet shelf, she was able to hang her favorite decorative mugs in the open, unutilized space to add extra mug storage and display them clearly within the glass door cabinet. With a DIY project that only requires a drill and a few minutes of your time, you can maximize your kitchen mug storage capacity for only pennies.