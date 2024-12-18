The Handy Solution That'll Double Your Cabinet Mug Storage Without Taking Up Space

Elypro opened its doors in 2014 with the design for a compact belt organizer, and has since expanded its wares to include a variety of home organization solutions. The company's mug stackers are a particularly elegant design, being a plastic disk with three "legs" that can fold out almost like an origami ninja star. The central disk sits between the mouths of two mugs, and then the adjustable legs can fold back in to hold them. This essentially standardizes the age-old idea of stacking coffee mugs in your cluttered kitchen cabinet, just with less risk of something falling and shattering your collection.

With over 4,800 reviews and a 4.5 star rating on Amazon, users love this product. It's a worthy investment: a six-pack of Elypro mug stackers on Amazon is around $25, which means you can stack 12 mugs this way. This product is offered in orange, blue, and black, which means you could also buy stackers in multiple colors to further organize your dreaded coffee mug cabinet. If you're more of a "grab-and-go" coffee thermos person, Elypro also has a convenient tumbler lid stacker for up to 10 lids. No cabinet room to spare? You could also try an under-cabinet storage holder that lets you hang your coffee mugs from hooks.

Your coffee mugs are a necessary part of your morning (and throughout the day) and organizing them can make your kitchen flow better. Before you throw out all your beloved coffee mugs, try a mug stacker to make more space in your cabinets. This is just one of many reasons why it's worth looking into chic kitchen storage solutions.