The Handy Solution That'll Double Your Cabinet Mug Storage Without Taking Up Space
Collecting is an incredibly common hobby among Americans, encompassing a wide variety of objects and motivations. For some it's a monetary draw, collecting the most of something rare to hit huge payouts one day. Unique coins, classic cars, and trading cards are among the collectibles that best appreciate in value over time. However, there are just as many sentimental collections out there — with one common branch being the vast market of coffee mugs. People tend to pick these up while traveling or receive them as gifts, and sooner or later, we end up with more than we bargained for.
Be they ceramic or plastic, coffee mugs are a ubiquitous staple of any kitchen. Their generally uniform design makes it easy for anyone and everyone to slap their logo or art onto a mug. But they are relatively bulky compared to, say, stamps, which means your collection is probably causing a strain on the storage space in your kitchen cabinets. Luckily, there are solutions to this problem that don't involve buying the kind of bulkier organization tools that barely cram into place. For instance, the Elypro mug stacker, which promises to help declutter your coffee cup cabinet without causing any potential damage to the delicate ceramics within.
How the Elypro mug stacker stacks up (and how to use it)
Elypro opened its doors in 2014 with the design for a compact belt organizer, and has since expanded its wares to include a variety of home organization solutions. The company's mug stackers are a particularly elegant design, being a plastic disk with three "legs" that can fold out almost like an origami ninja star. The central disk sits between the mouths of two mugs, and then the adjustable legs can fold back in to hold them. This essentially standardizes the age-old idea of stacking coffee mugs in your cluttered kitchen cabinet, just with less risk of something falling and shattering your collection.
With over 4,800 reviews and a 4.5 star rating on Amazon, users love this product. It's a worthy investment: a six-pack of Elypro mug stackers on Amazon is around $25, which means you can stack 12 mugs this way. This product is offered in orange, blue, and black, which means you could also buy stackers in multiple colors to further organize your dreaded coffee mug cabinet. If you're more of a "grab-and-go" coffee thermos person, Elypro also has a convenient tumbler lid stacker for up to 10 lids. No cabinet room to spare? You could also try an under-cabinet storage holder that lets you hang your coffee mugs from hooks.
Your coffee mugs are a necessary part of your morning (and throughout the day) and organizing them can make your kitchen flow better. Before you throw out all your beloved coffee mugs, try a mug stacker to make more space in your cabinets. This is just one of many reasons why it's worth looking into chic kitchen storage solutions.