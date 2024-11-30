Free Up Cabinet Storage Space With A Low-Cost DIY That Doubles As Decor

The kitchen is one of the most difficult places to keep organized because you want to balance fashion, function, and affordability to create a space that works for you on a daily basis. In fact, one of the biggest issues in many people's kitchens is a lack of cabinet space available. And since a home renovation isn't in the budget for everyone, getting creative with kitchen storage and organization is key if you want to make a small kitchen feel larger. TikTok account @hometalk came up with this ingenious DIY hack that turns Dollar Tree crates into a functional, small organizer with multiple miniature shelves.

To make this organizer, you will need some mini wooden crates, wood glue, and paint in your choice of colors. In order to make the most out of this project, you will want to make sure that you create a configuration that works for you before you start painting and gluing. The goal is to make a four-sided miniature storage center that can hold small items (such as herbs and spices) that you can tuck in a corner of one of your kitchen counters and easily pull out find what you need, all while freeing up cabinet space.