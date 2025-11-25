This $3.99 Aldi Kitchen Find Is Back—and It Doesn't Hog Your Drawer Space

When it's the holiday season, you're likely doing lots of extra cooking and baking. Those pumpkin pie and holiday cookie recipes aren't going to make themselves, after all. And despite the countless mixing bowls, wooden spoons, and aprons involved, there are essential sets of goods that come in handy for this task: measuring cups and spoons. If you have found yourself covered in flour and butter while reaching into your overpacked kitchen drawer to fish out the ⅓ cup or ½ teaspoon sizes you can never find, you're not alone. What can save you some time and sanity is a stacked set of measuring cups and spoons that nestle neatly in place in your cabinet. Currently, Aldi has a deal that might help you keep your hungry family in check without waging a war sifting through your kitchen drawers: a $3.99 measuring cup and spoon set.

This 10-piece Crofton Nesting Measuring Cup set rests into a compact stack to try and save you some space when organizing your kitchen. Each piece also comes in a different color, making each measuring size — from ¼ teaspoon to 1 cup — easier to spot in a hurry. The dishwasher-safe set includes ¼ teaspoon, ½ teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, ½ tablespoon, 1 tablespoon, ⅛ cup, ¼ cup, ⅓ cup, ½ cup, and 1 cup. They tuck into each other in what one Facebook poster describes as the shape and colors of an avocado.