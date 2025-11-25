This $3.99 Aldi Kitchen Find Is Back—and It Doesn't Hog Your Drawer Space
When it's the holiday season, you're likely doing lots of extra cooking and baking. Those pumpkin pie and holiday cookie recipes aren't going to make themselves, after all. And despite the countless mixing bowls, wooden spoons, and aprons involved, there are essential sets of goods that come in handy for this task: measuring cups and spoons. If you have found yourself covered in flour and butter while reaching into your overpacked kitchen drawer to fish out the ⅓ cup or ½ teaspoon sizes you can never find, you're not alone. What can save you some time and sanity is a stacked set of measuring cups and spoons that nestle neatly in place in your cabinet. Currently, Aldi has a deal that might help you keep your hungry family in check without waging a war sifting through your kitchen drawers: a $3.99 measuring cup and spoon set.
This 10-piece Crofton Nesting Measuring Cup set rests into a compact stack to try and save you some space when organizing your kitchen. Each piece also comes in a different color, making each measuring size — from ¼ teaspoon to 1 cup — easier to spot in a hurry. The dishwasher-safe set includes ¼ teaspoon, ½ teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, ½ tablespoon, 1 tablespoon, ⅛ cup, ¼ cup, ⅓ cup, ½ cup, and 1 cup. They tuck into each other in what one Facebook poster describes as the shape and colors of an avocado.
Nesting measuring cups from Aldi that can keep your kitchen tidy and your baking on point
Aldi's nesting measuring cups and spoons are made of plastic, which appeals to some users. According to one commenter on Facebook, she bought this set because she "can't stand [her] metal ones." While metal measuring cups are sturdy and can resist stains and odors, they tend to be more expensive than plastic measuring cups, which are lighter, cheaper, and more versatile, but can scratch or warp over time.
According to Di Oro, a food product manufacturing company, plastic measuring cups are "your reliable everyday workhorses — perfect for the 80% of measuring tasks that involve room temperature ingredients, dry goods, and standard liquid measurements." Di Oro also suggests pairing these with a glass pourable measuring cup for hot liquids and microwave use to round out your tools without overspending. Tired of dealing with measuring cups in general? Never wash a measuring cup again with this handy Amazon baking gadget you can add to your holiday wish list.