11 Dollar Tree Items You Need To Perfectly Organize Your Kitchen
The Dollar Tree, the age-old favorite store of crafters and DIYers, never disappoints when it comes to home organization hacks. Whether you're in a tight space and are in need of some expert small space organizational ideas or you're just simply trying to sneak extra storage space into your home, Dollar Tree's products pack an organizational punch without blowing your budget. You can get your bits and bobs in order, and who knows, you may even be inspired to declutter some of those things that are long forgotten in those junk drawers or catch-all cabinets.
For kitchens in particular, many of these Dollar Tree finds are also incredibly versatile products that can serve a number of different organization purposes. Kitchens can often feel like the busiest and most chaotic room in the house — it is the heart of the home after all — so any tool that can give a little order to the space, and can do it in multiple ways, is a winner in our home hack playbook. From using dishracks in clever and creative ways to effectively store hard-to-pack items or repurposing picture frames to get your drawers in tip-top shape, your kitchen will look calm and collected in no time.
Dishracks are for more than drying plates
Dollar Tree dish racks are the surprisingly versatile kitchen tool that you likely didn't know could help organize a number of kitchen objects. When placed in a fridge drawer, they can maximize space and organize food packages, like bags of shredded cheese or packages of lunch meats, while in cabinets, they can be used to keep plates and bowls neatly stacked and prevent them from shifting. They also work wonderfully as an easy and neat way to store folded dish towels in a drawer so you can grab and dry with ease.
Fridge bins are perfect for categorizing
Speaking of fridges, Dollar Tree carries a number of food storage bins perfect for organizing and compartmentalizing your fridge so that it's not only organized, but aesthetically pleasing. Products like this clear storage bin with handles are great for grouping together proteins or veggies, while open front acrylic containers are fantastic for storing soda cans or sparkling waters. Various bins can also be used as a crisper drawer alternative for fruits and vegetables to keep them fresh and easily accessible, or if you have a smaller fridge that doesn't have a crisper drawer.
Maximize your pantry space with food safe cannisters
Do you ever wonder why your pantry always looks like a tornado blew through it, with haphazard half-eaten bags of chips, squirreled-away baking items, and dented boxes of cereal? With a Dollar Tree makeover, your pantry will look unrecognizably organized. Grab several dry food canisters and empty your dry ingredients into them one by one. Stack and organize the canisters so that they work for your cooking habits. With that simple trick, your uniform containers save space, look great, and also keep your dry food fresher for longer periods of time.
Repurpose acrylic picture holders into spice drawer organization
While many Dollar Tree organization hacks are pretty straightforward, this one is a bit more creative. To cleanly organize your spice drawer, build a DIY rack out of some Dollar Tree acrylic picture frames. Lay down the frames in a way that they fit in the drawer to stagger the spices, making them all visible when the drawer is opened. This is a nice way to display spices, particularly if you have round bottles that like to roll, and it's an affordable alternative to buying a dedicated spice drawer organizer.
Effectively store and organize eggs in genius containers
If you're a big family with a love of egg-based breakfasts, then you'll definitely need these egg containers from the Dollar Tree. The perfect tool to safely stack eggs by the dozen and store them without breaking, it opens up more space on the shelf by letting you utilize the vertical space that otherwise gets wasted. It's definitely a safer way of putting eggs on top of one another rather than flimsier cardboard cartons (though you can repurpose egg cartons around the home, if you're crafty).
Hang and hide your favorite measuring spoons with self-adhesive hooks
Measuring spoons are a bit clunky to store, and if you're an avid baker or chef, you know the pain of having to extricate your spoons for use from a busy drawer. Make life in the kitchen just a little easier by using Dollar Tree self-adhesive hooks to hang your measuring spoons inside the cabinet door where you store your dry goods. That way, there's no question what the spoons are for or where they are in the kitchen. Up the "wow" factor by using faux metallic versions, too.
Build better under sink storage and organization with baskets, caddies, and racks
Use a mixture of Dollar Tree laundry baskets, storage caddies, and stackable racks to perfectly lay out your cleaning products and supplies under the kitchen sink. For products that you use around the house, consider putting them in caddies with a handle so you can easily transport them from room to room. And by using a tiered caddy or a small stand, you can create vertical storage that keeps cleaning solutions easily accessible and prevents clutter under the sink.
Reimagine napkin holders as utensil organizers
Your average Dollar Tree napkin holder can do way more for you in the kitchen than just hold your linens. First, you can creatively mount a metal wire napkin holder to the wall in your kitchen to craft a nifty utensil holder right where you need it. Add hooks for additional storage possibilities as well. You can also try mounting a napkin holder to the inside of your Tupperware cabinet, and use the holder to neatly store the lids to your food storage containers. No more losing lids to the back of the cabinet!
Use Dollar Tree magnets for fridge schedules
As a busy family, using Dollar Tree magnets on your family whiteboard, notepads, or calendars comes in handy for communication and organization. Whatever tools you already use, make them front and center on your fridge by simply adding these small, magnetic buttons to the back. Glue them on with a hot glue gun, then toss them on the fridge for an easy, visual way of organizing everyone's thoughts and calendars. Throw a meal prep list on there, too, to remind the family what the week's menu is ahead.
Wine bottle holders can be transformed to water bottle holders
If #WaterTok has hit your household hard, and you're suddenly in possession of dozens of water bottles, then Dollar Tree's acrylic wine bottle holders may be the answer to your storage and organizational woes. Lay the holders out in your cabinet, stacking them on top of one another as necessary, then slide in each water bottle individually into its stand. Keep in mind that this trick is best for standard-size water bottles, so your quencher tumblers may need to find their home elsewhere. Otherwise, happy water drinking!
Use an over-the-cabinet towel rod for cleaning supplies
If your under-the-sink baskets and caddies system is already filled with other supplies, then utilize the space behind the door to store your cleaning spray solutions. Grab an easy over-the-counter towel rod system from the Dollar Tree, and rather than hang it in front of the cabinet door like you normally would to hang a dish towel, hang it on the interior instead. Then, place your cleaning sprays and hang them from the nozzle straight onto the rod. An easy fix, with a big organizational impact.