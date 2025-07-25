13 Smart Ways To Use Empty Egg Cartons Around Your Home Instead Of Getting Rid Of Them

While eggs are easily one of the most common breakfast staples and cooking ingredients around, egg cartons aren't always thought of as being versatile items to reuse around the house. But even though it may not be obvious, egg cartons actually are a packaging material that can be used in a number of handy and creative ways around your home, garden, or yard. From creating incredibly simple seedling starters that will easily get your garden going to crafting unique decor pieces that are bound to start a conversation, these unassuming, would-be trash items are just ripe for an upcycle.

Why are egg cartons so versatile? Modern egg cartons are often composed of materials that are convertible and useful in many different settings. Made up of cardboard or molded pulp, these components are lightweight yet sturdy, making egg cartons extremely versatile for a number of non-egg-related tasks. As a quick note, many of these suggestions focus on paper-based cartons; remember to recycle Styrofoam egg cartons responsibly, and next time, opt for cardboard egg cartons when you're at the grocery store to take part in these fun DIYs. Other suggestions, though, can be easily re-imagined with a Styrofoam egg carton, so don't be shy to try it out.