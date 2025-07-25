13 Smart Ways To Use Empty Egg Cartons Around Your Home Instead Of Getting Rid Of Them
While eggs are easily one of the most common breakfast staples and cooking ingredients around, egg cartons aren't always thought of as being versatile items to reuse around the house. But even though it may not be obvious, egg cartons actually are a packaging material that can be used in a number of handy and creative ways around your home, garden, or yard. From creating incredibly simple seedling starters that will easily get your garden going to crafting unique decor pieces that are bound to start a conversation, these unassuming, would-be trash items are just ripe for an upcycle.
Why are egg cartons so versatile? Modern egg cartons are often composed of materials that are convertible and useful in many different settings. Made up of cardboard or molded pulp, these components are lightweight yet sturdy, making egg cartons extremely versatile for a number of non-egg-related tasks. As a quick note, many of these suggestions focus on paper-based cartons; remember to recycle Styrofoam egg cartons responsibly, and next time, opt for cardboard egg cartons when you're at the grocery store to take part in these fun DIYs. Other suggestions, though, can be easily re-imagined with a Styrofoam egg carton, so don't be shy to try it out.
Use egg cartons for seedling starters
The small, pod-like molds of egg cartons are the perfect depth and shape to hold small amounts of soil when you're starting your plants off from seed. Plant your favorite veggie in one of these soil pockets, and place the carton on a sunny windowsill or countertop. Once sprouted into seedlings, cut up the tray by pod, and transplant the entire thing — carton and all — into a bigger pot, or even straight outdoors if your seedlings are ready. The carton will also break down and add a little compost to your seedlings upon transfer as well.
Make easy fire starters
If you're an avid camper, this upcycling hack is perfect to help you get started on your next campfire when you're out in nature. First, cut up your carton into individual pods, then fill each pod with some cotton (about half way full). Then, drip some liquid candle wax into each pod before letting it dry and harden. Once it's stabilized, you're good to go! Compile a small kit of these for your next trip, and when you're ready, simply light one of the pods among other kindling for an easy fire starter.
Use an empty carton for an easy birdfeeder
There are several ways you can make a DIY bird feeder out of egg cartons. One way is to craft a couple of small trays by cutting the carton up into sections. Fill each with seeds and place it on a flat surface, like an outdoor table, for your flying friends to have a tasty snack. You can make it a little fancier by attaching a ribbon or string to the carton trays to suspend them from a higher spot. This keeps other seed-loving critters, like squirrels, out of the bird feeder.
Upcycle an easy condiment holder for the fridge
Dipping sauce lovers, this egg carton trick is for you! Repurpose the bottom half of the egg carton to be a condiment organizer and holder by first separating the lid away from the carton. Then, place the carton on a flat shelf in your fridge, and put each condiment bottle, one by one, upside down into the egg cradles. With this trick, you're opening up valuable surface area and utilizing the often-dead vertical space in fridges. This egg carton hack definitely brings harmony to a cluttered fridge!
Save egg cartons for school diorama projects
We've all been there when your child approaches you the night before a school project is due to say they have to build a full diorama by the morning. If you hold on to your egg cartons, though, you'll at least be somewhat prepared for those kinds of surprises. Building a diorama is quite easy in a egg carton; first paint the egg carton to create your scene's background, then fill the tray up with whatever flora and fauna you need to complete the look. Let it dry, and off to school it goes!
Repurpose into useful fruit cups
One of the biggest pains about buying fresh fruit is the storage; small berries often come in flimsy plastic containers that will pop open, unleashing your produce all over the floor. But with an egg carton, you can stop your fruit and berries from getting damaged (or rolling away) by storing them safely. Like in other hacks, remove the lid to your egg carton, then simply place a piece of round fruit or several berries in each spot an egg would be. It's an easy storage system that halts the unsavory damage fruit often experiences when stored. It also allows for more air circulation, keeping your fruit fresh longer.
Add old egg cartons to compost
Egg cartons that are composed of recyclable and compostable paper products actually makes for a great addition to garden soil via the compost. For this responsible manner of disposal, be sure to cut your cartons up into small pieces that can more easily break down over time, then toss them into your compost pile. Given their earth-friendly material, egg cartons will boost the carbon content of the compost for later use in your garden. Carbon also helps accelerate the breaking down of nitrogen found in food scraps while also maintaining moisture in your compost environment.
Use egg cartons as organizers for bolts, nuts, and screws
This may be one of the easiest ways to repurpose an old egg carton. It doesn't involve any cutting or painting, rather you can use the whole egg carton to help organize your bits and pieces during home projects. Separate out and stage components, like, nails, screws, washers, and hooks, into the different compartments to prevent these items from rolling around, getting lost, or getting mixed in with each other. When you want to take a break from your project, just shut the lid and your things will remain organized!
Craft themed party decor
Reusing cartons doesn't have to be all business and no play; you can upcycle them to craft some of the cutest, most playful party decor as well. For a springtime celebration, for instance, craft a fun carrot-themed streamer from egg cartons by cutting the pointed cups out of the tray, painting them orange and green, and stringing it together for a garland across the fireplace. Replicate this method for a textured bunting or ice cream cone-themed garland, too.
Repurpose egg cartons into paint trays
Simplify your crafts by repurposing old egg cartons into disposable paint trays for your children to use without much muss or fuss. Fill each egg mold with a different color of paint, and let your crafting creativity fly. Remember, though, that cardboard or pulp cartons will soak through at some point, so be sure to put down a towel or other barrier to prevent the paint from bleeding onto your surfaces. When you're done, throw the entire tray away for simple cleanup. This hack works with Styrofoam egg cartons as well!
Make an egg carton decoupage vase
If you've ever wondered about an easy version of decoupage, it doesn't get much easier than this. First, cut up your carton into small pieces, about the size of ping pong balls and smaller. Boil water then add your carton pieces. Keep the water boiling for another three minutes, then let it cool. Grab an old plastic bottle, cut the top off, and then apply the still-wet pieces of carton onto the body like papier-mâché. Use glue for better adhesion, and then let it dry. If you'd like, apply paint for a unique vase.
Construct a beautiful seasonal wreath
You don't have to throw a party to justify fun seasonal decor, so craft this fresh, flowery project for your own enjoyment! Start by cutting out each individual egg holder, and then cut into the base of the cup so that the edges resemble petals. Pull the petals a little to make it look like a flower is blooming, then paint each cup the color of your choice. Use any off-cuts to craft leaves on the wreath. Cut out another piece of cardboard for your wreath base, then glue your flowers down as you please.
Use egg carton lids as organization trays
For as many hacks as there are using the bottom of egg cartons, this trick utilizes the top half of the carton as organizing trays for storage spots like drawers and closets. It feels like destiny that egg cartons are often the right shape and size to fit perfectly into those spaces that need a bit more organizational help. Say goodbye to loose batteries, rolling pens, and random keys strewn all over; instead, let your new drawer tray help maintain some order in the junk drawer.