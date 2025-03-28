Don't Throw Out Empty Egg Cartons – Here's A Hack To Reuse Them To Attract Birds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If rising costs and egg scarcity issues are starting to get to you, there are still ways out there to stretch our budgets. So once the eggs are eaten, why not use the carton as well? In fact, you'll be saving money and resources by fashioning it into a simple bird feeder instead of buying one. It can also be a fun way to make use of some kitchen leftovers and pantry staples while attracting some new feathered friends to your bird-friendly home garden.

To make an egg carton bird feeder, simply cut the top and front flap off of an empty egg carton. Choose a six-count, 12-count, or 18-count size to fit your space and your feeding plans. The carton material doesn't matter much either, but styrofoam and plastic will weather better than cardboard. Make four puncture holes in each corner of the carton. Then, cut some short lengths of string or twine and secure a piece to each corner. Gather the twine at the top and find the perfect space outdoors to hang your new feeder. If you'd like to give it some personal pizazz, feel free to decorate your egg carton with markers or paints.

To attract the most birds and ensure their safety in your yard, you'll want to be sure to hang the feeder where it won't attract predators like cats, dogs, squirrels, racoons, or other wildlife. Birds like quiet spaces just above eye level without obstacles so they can come and go freely.