Don't Throw Out Empty Egg Cartons – Here's A Hack To Reuse Them To Attract Birds
If rising costs and egg scarcity issues are starting to get to you, there are still ways out there to stretch our budgets. So once the eggs are eaten, why not use the carton as well? In fact, you'll be saving money and resources by fashioning it into a simple bird feeder instead of buying one. It can also be a fun way to make use of some kitchen leftovers and pantry staples while attracting some new feathered friends to your bird-friendly home garden.
To make an egg carton bird feeder, simply cut the top and front flap off of an empty egg carton. Choose a six-count, 12-count, or 18-count size to fit your space and your feeding plans. The carton material doesn't matter much either, but styrofoam and plastic will weather better than cardboard. Make four puncture holes in each corner of the carton. Then, cut some short lengths of string or twine and secure a piece to each corner. Gather the twine at the top and find the perfect space outdoors to hang your new feeder. If you'd like to give it some personal pizazz, feel free to decorate your egg carton with markers or paints.
To attract the most birds and ensure their safety in your yard, you'll want to be sure to hang the feeder where it won't attract predators like cats, dogs, squirrels, racoons, or other wildlife. Birds like quiet spaces just above eye level without obstacles so they can come and go freely.
Creative ways to fill your egg carton bird feeder
Once you've constructed your egg carton bird feeder, simply fill it with Kaytee bird seed. Or, you can get creative and expand their palates. See if you have some grains in your cabinets like rice, wheat, or lentils. Break or crush up any large pieces before adding them to the feeder. You can also attract birds to your feeder with oats –not the instant kind, and make sure they're dry and uncooked. Wet ones could dry and harden on the bird's beak like glue or become a choking hazard. Crushed or chopped nuts are also a nice treat for birds and offer them healthy fats they may be lacking.
For birds that don't follow a strictly nut and grain diet, an even bigger treat is leftover kitchen scraps, especially things like ripe banana and other fruits and berries. They should never be offered seeds or pits, which are toxic to them. Birds also enjoy eating cooked potatoes, but please hold the chips and fries. Other foods to avoid include chocolate, milk, avocados, onions, garlic, salt, and any food that's moldy.
Load your egg carton bird feeder with a few of these tasty treats and see who comes to visit. If you find that your efforts are also catching the eye of your resident squirrel population, you can whip up some homemade squirrel repellent to keep those sneaky critters at bay. Now you've used up some kitchen scraps, stayed out of the hardware store, kept your egg cartons out of the waste stream, and plumped up the backyard birds. That's how to save some bird seed!