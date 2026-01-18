Goodbye, Measuring Cups Clutter: This Brilliant Storage DIY Keeps Them Organized

To start your measuring cup hanging storage, you'll need to pick up a piece of 1-by-2-inch wood and some small hooks, such as Relbro metal screw hooks. You'll also need a drill, either screws and a screwdriver or strong mounting strips, plus any paint or embellishments you'd like to add. Measure the spot you want to hang your measuring cups, like under a shelf or cupboards, or maybe inside your pantry door, out of sight. Cut the board to fit, and use your ruler to mark out where the hangers will go based on measuring cup size. Screw in the hooks and mount the board to its designated spot with screws. If you rent and are worried about screwing the board into your wall, or you would prefer not to have any visible screws, mount your organizer with a paint-safe adhesive like Command strips. Just be sure to check the weight allowance for the strips you choose to ensure they will hold up the board and your measuring cups.

If your measuring cups don't have holes in the ends to loop over the hooks, use your drill to make some. Now, it's time for the fun part: personalizing your DIY hanger by staining or painting the board. With your new storage ready, all you've got to do is pick out one of the best cooking utensils sets for upgrading your kitchen, and you'll have the perfect baking paradise. No more messy drawers.