Drum Or Dispenser? Here's Where You Should Really Put Laundry Detergent

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You may know where to store laundry detergent bottles, but where should you put the detergent itself? Even though the detergent dispenser is made to hold detergent, plenty of people still pour into directly into the washing machine drum. As it turns out, that might actually keep your laundry from getting as clean as possible! Generally, liquid detergent and powders usually go in the appropriate dispensing compartment for the best results, while other forms should be added directly to the drum.

The dispenser is designed to help laundry detergent dissolve properly and spread evenly so that you don't end up with unwashed garments or detergent stains or residue on your clothes, one of the common downsides of using powder detergent in particular. Dispensers will often only hold enough detergent for one load at a time. If you have a feature like Whirlpool's Load & Go system, though, it will hold several loads worth of detergent and dispense a little at a time as needed.

If you prefer laundry pods and detergent sheets, these typically go in the drum rather than the dispenser. Although some machines have special compartments for pods, never assume you can place these in the dispenser, as improper use could clog it. Powdered detergent is a little more variable. It might need to go in the drum, or you may be able to place it in the dispenser. Many machines make you remove or adjust the liquid detergent tray in the compartment when using powder detergent in the dispenser. No matter the kind of detergent you use, reading the instructions for the detergent and the machine is one of the most crucial maintenance tips for prolonging your washer's life.