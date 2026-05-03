Drum Or Dispenser? Here's Where You Should Really Put Laundry Detergent
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You may know where to store laundry detergent bottles, but where should you put the detergent itself? Even though the detergent dispenser is made to hold detergent, plenty of people still pour into directly into the washing machine drum. As it turns out, that might actually keep your laundry from getting as clean as possible! Generally, liquid detergent and powders usually go in the appropriate dispensing compartment for the best results, while other forms should be added directly to the drum.
The dispenser is designed to help laundry detergent dissolve properly and spread evenly so that you don't end up with unwashed garments or detergent stains or residue on your clothes, one of the common downsides of using powder detergent in particular. Dispensers will often only hold enough detergent for one load at a time. If you have a feature like Whirlpool's Load & Go system, though, it will hold several loads worth of detergent and dispense a little at a time as needed.
If you prefer laundry pods and detergent sheets, these typically go in the drum rather than the dispenser. Although some machines have special compartments for pods, never assume you can place these in the dispenser, as improper use could clog it. Powdered detergent is a little more variable. It might need to go in the drum, or you may be able to place it in the dispenser. Many machines make you remove or adjust the liquid detergent tray in the compartment when using powder detergent in the dispenser. No matter the kind of detergent you use, reading the instructions for the detergent and the machine is one of the most crucial maintenance tips for prolonging your washer's life.
Where do you put detergent if you don't have a dispenser?
You'll get the most efficient wash with liquid detergent by using the dispenser, but not every washer has one. If you have an older washing machine, especially if it is a top-loading one, you may want to consider switching to laundry pods, detergent sheets, or powder detergents, since these are designed to be used in the drum. However, liquid detergent might also work in the drum — if you do it right.
Using liquid detergent in the drum of your washer incorrectly could lead to an uneven wash, leave residue on your clothes, and potentially even damage the fabric. How and when you add your liquid detergent makes a huge difference. Start by making sure you aren't using the wrong amount of detergent, as this can be a major source of problems. The next common mistake people make when adding liquid detergent to the drum of the washer is pouring it directly onto the clothes. Instead, you should add the detergent to the bottom of the washing machine before you load it. As the water fills the washer, it will carry the detergent up and throughout your clothes.
Another option is to use a dosing ball. Some detergents include a dosing ball, but you can also buy items like the Sonett Dosing Ball separately. You may even be able to use the lid itself as a dosing ball. Simply pour the liquid detergent into the dosing ball, and set the entire ball into the machine on top of your clothes so the detergent won't start mixing with the clothes until the cycle starts. You can even use powdered detergent with a dosing ball if you prefer.